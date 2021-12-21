  • Facebook
    BSF soldiers gun down Pakistani intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

    According to the BSF, the intruder whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shot dead when the person was trying to jump over the fence from the Indian border.

    BSF soldiers gun down Pakistani intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur
    Gurdaspur, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 1:09 PM IST
    Alert Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani infiltrator at the international border in Gurdaspur sector in the early hours of Tuesday.

    One Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector when he crossed over to the Indian territory at 6.45 am this morning, the BSF said in a statement.

    According to the BSF, the intruder whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shot dead when the person was trying to jump over the fence from the Indian border.

    Further details are awaited.

    In the last few days, Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir have increased. Earlier on Monday, the BSF had apprehended a Pakistani national. He was captured in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak area. The forces also recovered Pakistan currency, mobile phone and earphones along with a phone charger. The incident took place near Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

    On Sunday night, the BSF jawans fired at a drone trying to enter the Indian side from Pakistan and it retracted.

    Recently, the Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades from the international borders of Gurdaspur district.

    Similarly, the BSF has also shot down a Pakistani woman intruder along the international border here, an official said on Monday. Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) SPS Sandhu said alert troops neutralized the intruder in the RS Pura sector on Sunday night.

