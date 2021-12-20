  • Facebook
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Dec 20, 2021, 9:02 PM IST

    A Naxal memorial was demolished in the jungles near Parvidih of Rajnandgaon district on Monday by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Chhattisgarh Police. The action was carried out during joint search operations by the troops of the ITBP's 44th Battalion and Chhattisgarh Police.

    A few days ago, in a similar kind of operation, the security forces had recovered a huge cache of ammunition, stores and Naxal material from an area between Parvidih and Mispri near Hidkotola in the district. In September, the 40th Battalion of ITBP had seized an improvised explosive device in the same district. The pressure cooker bomb was destroyed on the spot.

    In November, eight Naxal cadres were nabbed from a forest near Morpalli village under Chintalnar Police Station limits in the Sukma district. The security forces have launched an aggressive operation to crush the Naxal operations in the state. In a series of operations, several security forces personnel have lost their lives, including an assistant commandant officer.

