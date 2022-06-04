Brutal murder of a man in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage showed the two accused punching, kicking, and attacking the victim repeatedly with a blade and a stone.

In a horrific incident, the brutal murder of a 28-year-old man by two brothers got captured on CCTV footage. The CCTV footage shows the two accused, brother, brutally attacking the victim. The police, on Saturday, said that the accused attacked the deceased with a blade and stone following a quarrel in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

The gruesome murder took place on Friday. The footage shows the victim walking when he was attacked by the accused. They punched, kicked, and attacked him repeatedly with a blade and a stone.

The incident reportedly took place in the broad daylight over a monetary dispute. The police said they were informed about a person who was injured with a blade at around 2.15 pm.

After the police reached the spot, the injured, identified as Narendra alias Bunti, was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that Bunti, a resident of Azadpur, was then referred to a higher centre where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the two accused have been identified as Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali. As per the investigation, the quarrel broke between Rahul and Bunti after the victim made repeated demands to borrow money for his drug addiction, the police said.

Annoyed by the repeated demands, Rahul called his brother on Mandir Wali street, Azadpur village and attacked Bunti with a blade. The DCP further said that the accused repeatedly hit his head with bricks.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’ sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at the Adarsh Nagar police station. While the 22-year-old Rahul Kali, resident of Mandir Wali Gali in Azadpur village, has been arrested, the police are making efforts to trace his absconding brother.