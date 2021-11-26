  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: In another major outbreak, 33 students in boarding school test positive for COVID-19

    The Karnataka Health department officials suspect that two students who were not in boarding school and live in Mahadevapura Zone may have triggered the outbreak.

    Bengaluru In another major outbreak, 33 students in boarding school test positive for COVID-19-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 3:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After 66 medical students, as many as 33 students and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for Covid-19, the Karnataka health department said on Friday. Following the outbreak, the authorities have conducted Covid-19 tests on all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school. The test results of another 174 students and staff members are awaited.

    The situation came to light when two children from Nagpur complained of fever and other Covid-19 symptoms. When they were tested, they were found to be infected, according to the department. The students are at present quarantined within and the district administration have deputed a health officer and a medical officer to monitor the medical condition of the children.

    Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer Dr Srinivas Gulur was quoted saying nobody was admitted to hospital. “The entire school campus has been sealed and all 32 positive cases have been isolated at the school medical centre and hostel as per Covid guidelines. Nobody has been admitted to hospital. All students are minors and all staff at the boarding school’s campus have been vaccinated with two doses,” he added.

    Also read: Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections

    The school has reverted to the online classes and the children have been sent back to their homes. The boarding school also has international students, and they will also fly back to their respective countries soon, in view of the outbreak.

    Health department officials suspect that two students who were not in boarding school and live in Mahadevapura Zone may have triggered the outbreak. The two had come to the school with Covid-19 symptoms.

    Two days’ leave has been granted to the school and online classes will resume subsequently as exams are scheduled for Monday.

    Meanwhile, according to The Indian Express, the cases at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad rose to 178 on Friday, after 112 more samples returned positive. On Thursday, 66 students tested positive for the virus at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2008 Mumbai terror attacks: India summons Pakistani diplomat, delivers strong message

    2008 Mumbai terror attacks: India summons Pakistani diplomat, delivers strong message

    Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi-dnm

    Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President's address-dnm

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President’s address

    26 11 Mumbai attacks 13 years on India terror dossiers gather dust in Pakistan lashkar e taiba masterminds yet to be prosecuted

    26/11 Mumbai attacks: 13 years on, India's terror dossiers gather dust in Pakistan

    Mumbai terror attacks How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years since 26/11

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years later

    Recent Stories

    Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW RCB

    Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW

    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth does not deserve your attention; 7 reasons why you should not waste money SCJ

    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth does not deserve your attention; 7 reasons why you should not waste money

    NO wedding for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what URI actor sisiter said (Read Details) RCB

    NO wedding for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what URI actor sisiter said (Read Details)

    UP Election 2022: Mughal Road in Agra gets a new name, now called Maharaja Agrasen Marg-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Mughal Road in Agra gets a new name, now called ‘Maharaja Agrasen Marg’

    While India sweats it out in Kanpur Test against New Zealand, here's what Virat Kohli is up to (See pictures)-ayh

    While India sweats it out in Kanpur Test against New Zealand, here's what Virat Kohli is up to (See pictures)

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following Kerala Blasters' (KBFC) winless starts (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following KBFC's winless starts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FC Goa's clash vs Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FCG's clash vs JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), Kerala Blasters (KBFC) share points in goalless draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

    Video Icon
    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon