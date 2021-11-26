Bengaluru: In another major outbreak, 33 students in boarding school test positive for COVID-19

The Karnataka Health department officials suspect that two students who were not in boarding school and live in Mahadevapura Zone may have triggered the outbreak.

After 66 medical students, as many as 33 students and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for Covid-19, the Karnataka health department said on Friday. Following the outbreak, the authorities have conducted Covid-19 tests on all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school. The test results of another 174 students and staff members are awaited.

The situation came to light when two children from Nagpur complained of fever and other Covid-19 symptoms. When they were tested, they were found to be infected, according to the department. The students are at present quarantined within and the district administration have deputed a health officer and a medical officer to monitor the medical condition of the children.

Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer Dr Srinivas Gulur was quoted saying nobody was admitted to hospital. “The entire school campus has been sealed and all 32 positive cases have been isolated at the school medical centre and hostel as per Covid guidelines. Nobody has been admitted to hospital. All students are minors and all staff at the boarding school’s campus have been vaccinated with two doses,” he added.

The school has reverted to the online classes and the children have been sent back to their homes. The boarding school also has international students, and they will also fly back to their respective countries soon, in view of the outbreak.

Health department officials suspect that two students who were not in boarding school and live in Mahadevapura Zone may have triggered the outbreak. The two had come to the school with Covid-19 symptoms.

Two days’ leave has been granted to the school and online classes will resume subsequently as exams are scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, according to The Indian Express, the cases at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad rose to 178 on Friday, after 112 more samples returned positive. On Thursday, 66 students tested positive for the virus at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad.