    Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 11:32 AM IST
    The active cases stand at 1,10,133, while the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,77,830, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
     

    India registered 10,549 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 15.7 per cent higher than yesterday, taking the country's case tally to 3,45,55,431, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. While 488 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,67,468. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 152 consecutive days now.
     

    The active cases rose to 1,10,133, with an increase of 193 cases in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. A total of 9,868 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally in the country to 3,39,77,830. The recovery rate now stands at 98.33 per cent.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections so far, of which, 11,81,246 were tested on Friday. Meanwhile, a total of 83,88,824 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of doses administered to 120.27 crore (1,20,27,03,659), under the nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry.

