  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again

    “It is true that the doctor who was infected with the Omicron variant has once again tested positive for Covid-19,” a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI.

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Bengaluru doctor, who was infected with the Omicron variant and one of the first two cases reported in India, has once again tested positive for the coronavirus, while the other, a South African national, who is a Gujarati by origin and flew out of here without informing the authorities, has been booked by the police.

    “It is true that the doctor who was infected with the Omicron variant has once again tested positive for Covid-19,” a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI. Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation, but he is asymptomatic.

    Meanwhile, the management and staff of a five-star hotel here have also been booked for allowing the infected South African national to leave without informing the health officials. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, police sources said.

    Also read: India records 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98.36%

    The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the government is taking measures to set up more genomic sequencing labs in the state. During the second wave of Covid, the state government had said six genome sequencing labs were being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura.

    “We have taken measures to set up genomic sequencing labs, it requires expert facilities and lab equipment. Instructions have been given to the Health Secretary in this regard. We are taking all the required measures to set up more such labs,” Bommai said.

    Two cases of the Omicron infections were detected in the state last week, one is a South African national who has left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local person, a doctor with no travel history.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farmers protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance-dnm

    Farmers’ protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur

    Nagaland and Meghalaya want 'draconian' AFSPA repealed; here is why

    Nagaland and Meghalaya want 'draconian' AFSPA repealed; here is why

    PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session gcw

    'Change yourself or...': PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years

    England Girl dies after accidentally entangling herself in rope swing while on video call with friends-dnm

    England: Girl dies after accidentally entangling herself in rope swing while on video call with friends

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10 From price to specs all about it gcw

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10; From price to specs, all about it

    iPad Pro iPad Air 5 iPad 10 new features to include wireless charging may debut in 2022 gcw

    iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 new features to include wireless charging & more, may debut in 2022: Reports

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here

    Recent Videos

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon