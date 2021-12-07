  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98.36%

    The active cases account for 0.27 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.36 per cent, the greatest since March 2020, according to the ministry. 

    India records 6822 new COVID cases recovery rate stands at 98 pc gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 11:08 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to Union Health Ministry statistics published on Tuesday, India recorded 6,822 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 558 days, bringing the country's overall tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,48,383, while active cases fell to 95,014, the lowest in 558 days. According to figures updated at 8 am, the total number of dead has risen to 4,73,757, including 220 new fatalities. The daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been fewer than 10,000 for 11 days and less than 50,000 for 163 days in a row. The active cases account for 0.27 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.36 per cent, the greatest since March 2020, according to the ministry. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 3,402 cases.

    On Monday, the country recorded 8,306 new cases, 211 deaths, and 8,834 recoveries. The previous day, India recorded 8,895 new COVID cases and 6,918 discharges. In the country, 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been delivered thus far. 

    Also Read | Probability of reinfection in Omicron is three times higher than Delta: WHO chief scientist

    Concerning the Omicron form, which the World Health Organization has designated as a 'variant of concern,' the infection tally in India was at 23 on Tuesday. Cases have been reported in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi. In addition to the growing number of instances of the new Covid type, images of mayhem at Delhi airport went viral on Monday, prompting Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to instruct airport officials to deploy improved crowd control measures. Scindia met with officials from the Airports Authority of India, the Bureau of Immigration, and the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited.

    Also Read | Amid Omicron scare, India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February, suggests IIT Kanpur scientist

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February suggests IIT Kanpur scientist gcw

    Amid Omicron scare, India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February, suggests IIT Kanpur scientist

    Indias South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat-ayh

    India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    Man encourages vaccination drive at bus stand; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    Man encourages vaccination drive at bus stand; hilarious video goes viral

    Uttarakhand govt suspends 2 officials for involvement in Kumbh Mela fake testing scam-dnm

    Uttarakhand govt suspends 2 officials for involvement in Kumbh Mela fake testing scam

    Centre suggests night curfews in Kerala, Maharashtra amid COVID cases surge-dnm

    Centre suggests night curfews in Kerala, Maharashtra amid COVID cases surge

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp finally rolls out disappearing messages feature all about it gcw

    WhatsApp finally rolls out disappearing messages feature; here's all about it

    WHO chief scientist says Probability of reinfection in Omicron is three times higher than Delta gcw

    Probability of reinfection in Omicron is three times higher than Delta: WHO chief scientist

    Omicron in India Over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra untraceable gcw

    Omicron in India: Over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra untraceable, phones 'turned off'

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding Live Updates here all that you need to know at a glance RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Here's when Haldi, Mehendi functions will happen

    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 mega projects worth over RS 9600 crore in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 mega projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Seimeinlen Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon