India records 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98.36%

According to Union Health Ministry statistics published on Tuesday, India recorded 6,822 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 558 days, bringing the country's overall tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,48,383, while active cases fell to 95,014, the lowest in 558 days. According to figures updated at 8 am, the total number of dead has risen to 4,73,757, including 220 new fatalities. The daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been fewer than 10,000 for 11 days and less than 50,000 for 163 days in a row. The active cases account for 0.27 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.36 per cent, the greatest since March 2020, according to the ministry. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 3,402 cases.

On Monday, the country recorded 8,306 new cases, 211 deaths, and 8,834 recoveries. The previous day, India recorded 8,895 new COVID cases and 6,918 discharges. In the country, 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been delivered thus far.

Concerning the Omicron form, which the World Health Organization has designated as a 'variant of concern,' the infection tally in India was at 23 on Tuesday. Cases have been reported in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi. In addition to the growing number of instances of the new Covid type, images of mayhem at Delhi airport went viral on Monday, prompting Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to instruct airport officials to deploy improved crowd control measures. Scindia met with officials from the Airports Authority of India, the Bureau of Immigration, and the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited.

