    Bengaluru bandh: Autos, cabs and private buses go off the road

    Normal life was impacted in Bengaluru on Monday after the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association, representing 32 unions, declared a citywide bandh against the state's transport department's failure to meet their 28 demands within the given deadline of August 31st.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    An estimated nine lakh private commercial vehicles, comprising auto-rickshaws, corporate vehicles, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, are expected to stay off Bengaluru's roads during the strike. 

    However, it's crucial to note that emergency services and daily essential transportation services will continue uninterrupted. Some schools have also opted to declare a holiday in anticipation of potential disruptions.
    Bengaluru bandh: Read airport advisory, BMTC and Namma metro step-up services 

    The federation's primary grievance stems from what they claim to be a substantial loss of revenue -- over 40% -- following the introduction of the 'Shakti' scheme. 

    This initiative, offering free travel for women on non-premium government buses, was launched by the Congress government. 

    In response to the strike, the Siddaramaiah government has taken steps to mitigate potential commuter inconveniences by deploying additional buses on various routes. Nonetheless, passengers may still experience increased congestion during Monday's peak hours.

    To ensure essential services are unaffected, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has committed to running 4,000 bus services on the strike day, with an additional 500 buses deployed to meet demand. 

    The BMTC additional bus services to improve connectivity between Kempegowda (Majestic), KR Market, and Shivajinagar bus stations and several outer areas including Kadugodi, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta/Jigani, Harohalli, Bidadi, Tavarekere, Nelamangala, Hesaraghatta, Doddabalapur, Devanahalli, Bagalur, Channasandra, Hoskote, and more. 

    Furthermore, BMTC has committed to increasing the frequency of trips on specific routes in response to passenger demand.

    Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has assured the public, stating, "I have directed the officials to make arrangements so that nobody will be troubled. All the emergency services will be available."

    Security measures have been significantly increased across the city, especially at major bus stations. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda stated, "Appropriate security measures will be taken to prevent any untoward incident. Police security, including KSRP and CAR, will be deployed."

    The strike is estimated to affect approximately 7 to 10 lakh vehicles, including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, stage carriages, contract carriages, and corporate buses.

    Reports indicate that some auto drivers were offering rides to passengers for a fee of Rs. 200, bypassing the online booking system.

    Unfortunately, tensions escalated during the protest, with reports of clashes between protesting drivers and a rickshaw driver who attempted to continue working. 

    Stones were also thrown at cabs participating in the protest. In response, the police took protesters who were involved in stone-throwing incidents into custody.

    The unions' key demands include the inclusion of private buses in the Shakti scheme and compensation for private bus owners to offset their losses. They have also called for a total ban on app-based aggregators, financial assistance of ₹10,000 for each driver, loans with low-interest rates, and a ban on bike taxis, among other demands.

    Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has acknowledged the right of private vehicle owners and drivers to strike, assuring that BMTC buses have been arranged to minimize public inconvenience.

    While the strike will impact various transportation services, including Ola, Uber, auto-rickshaws, and private buses, it's important to note that emergency services, food and delivery vehicles, and public transport, including BMTC buses and metro trains, will continue to operate normally without disruptions.

    Additionally, there are changes in traffic arrangements to mitigate disruptions caused by the bandh.

    Some schools in the area have declared holidays, but most are expected to function as usual, with parents arranging transportation for their children.

    The protesters, as conveyed by Minister Ramalinga Reddy, have stated that out of their total of 30 demands, a significant 28 of them has already been addressed or fulfilled. In light of this, they are urging the minister to present a comprehensive list of these 28 accomplished demands during a public address to the media.

    Meanwhile, the BJP has extended its 'moral support' to the Bengaluru Bandh
    State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the BJP 'in-principle' agrees with the private transport operators on their demands.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
