Assembly Elections 2022: EC to decide on ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states as COVID-19 cases surge

As the EC’s aim is to have maximum voters vaccinated before the elections held in these particular states, the progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states on Saturday to decide the ban on physical roadshows and rallies ahead of the Assembly Elections in five states.

Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

The Commission on January 15 extended the ban until January 22, however, it allowed the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities can be held.

Uttar Pradesh which currently has 98,238 active Covid-19 cases has inoculated 96 per cent of its population with the first dose in the 18 plus category.

Uttarakhand inoculated 99 per cent of its population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 84 per cent of its population with the second dose. Goa has vaccinated 98 per cent of its population above 18 years of age with a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of today, India reported 3,37,704 fresh Covid cases (9,550 more than yesterday) and 2,42,676 recoveries and 488 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total 21,13,365 active cases are in the country with a daily positivity rate of 17.22 per cent.

The five states going to polls are Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.