    Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Devendra Fadnavis, demands Rs 5 crore damages

    The notice comes at a time when Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik are at loggerheads in the aftermath of the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 1:34 PM IST
    Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan who was arrested in a drug-related case early this year and is now out on bail has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for ‘defamatory and false allegations against him’. He has also demanded Rs 5 crore on account of 'mental torture, agony and financial loss' inflicted to his reputation because of Fadnavis' statement.

    According to the legal notice, shared on Twitter by Nawab Malik and his daughter Nilofer Malik Khan, Fadnavis accused Sameer Khan of possessing drugs, while the investigation into the case is still going on. “The chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levied by you. The Panchnama dated 14/01/2021 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client's house or under his possession. But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you,” the legal notice for defamation said.

    “My daughter has sent a legal notice to former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his allegation that drugs were found at our residence. We will file a defemination case against Fadnavis if he will not apologies to us,” Senior NCP leader was quoted by ANI.

    The notice comes at a time when Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik are at loggerheads in the aftermath of the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. While Nawab Malik has accused Fadnavis of shielding a fake currency racket, Fadnavis claimed Nawam Malik, and his family members were involved in questionable land deals.

    Sameer Khan, on January 13 was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for dealing with commercial quantities of drugs. However, later, on September 27, Nawab Malik's son-in-law was granted bail after he spent 8 months in prison.

