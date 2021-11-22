Amravati violence: Devendra Fadnavis challenges Maharashtra govt to ban Raza Academy; refutes ‘B-team’ claim

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis challenged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to ban Raza Academy in Maharashtra for its alleged role in the recent violence in Amravati. Refuting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegation that this organization is BJP's B-team, Fadnavis added, “Everyone knows which party's A and B team Raza Academy is. You should check who it is in pictures with Raza Academy's people.”

During a press conference, Fadnavis said, “I demand a ban on Raza Academy...I dare the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to ban Raza Academy.” “Why does Raza Academy attack Police when there's Cong government? Why did Mumbai riots and attacks on Police take place earlier during Raza Academy's morcha? Everyone knows which party's A and B team it is. You should check who it is in pics with Raza Academy's people,” he said.

After visiting Amravati, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted photographs on Sunday and wrote, “Hearing what they went through is very disturbing. This morning, we visited Amravati and met various citizens in different localities, who suffered damages, pain during recent violence.”

Also read: Very much in the country, not absconding; ready to appear before CBI: Ex-Mumbai Police chief Singh tells SC

This comes in the wake of violence in Amravati earlier this month. Raza Academy had organised a protest on November 12 against communal violence in Tripura. The next day a bandh was reportedly organised by BJP workers in protest against the previous day's rally. During the bandh, Amravati witnessed stone-pelting and several shops and vehicles were damaged.

Following this, the police had resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells to disperse the protesters and late imposed Section 144 in the city for the next four days.

According to police, on November 12, Raza Academy and several other Muslim organisations in Amravati submitted a memorandum to the District Collector against violence in Tripura last month.