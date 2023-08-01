Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught

In Bengaluru, a jewellery owner staged a fake robbery inspired by an OTT series to claim insurance money. He filed a complaint about his relatives being robbed while traveling. However, police found inconsistencies, monitored his activities, and arrested him for insurance fraud.

The impact of OTT series and movies has led some people to attempt to replicate them in real life too. Humans often attempt to stage movie-like robberies, weddings and other events, in their real life. One such plot has been recorded in Bengaluru, where a jewellery owner staged a robbery based on an OTT series he watched, and got caught by the police with a loophole.

A jewellery shop owner in Bengaluru, faked a gold robbery in order to claim the insurance money, in a filmy style. The 24-year-old owner, Raj Jain had registered a complaint that his relatives were robbed of gold, and a two-wheeler while travelling on the City Market flyover. He had stated that the relatives were bound to Hyderabad, while this incident took place.



When the police launched a probe, they found foul play while they searched for the CCTV footage, and found no lead. They began suspecting the owner and seized his assets and monitored his calls and messages. They found a loophole in a Whatsapp call and arrested the owner.

Raj submitted the claim for insurance while the investigation was going on, and the police found out. During the time of the fake theft complaint, he was travelling to Hyderabad at the same time of the robbery. Later, through questioning the police found out that the complaint was fake and arrested him.

Turn of events

Raj Jain, a jeweller from Binnypet had registered a fake at Cottonpet police station, stating that his relatives were robbed of gold and silver while they were carrying it towards Hyderabad, at the City Market Flyover. He had even planned the statement accurately as there were no CCTV cameras around the flyover.

A team led by Inspector Balaraj G questioned drivers on the flyover and found that the Jewellery had been moved to another location. This raised suspicion about Raj, and police started monitoring him.



Meanwhile, Raj had trained both the boys to answer accurately during the case investigation, to the police queries. Police followed him and found out he had filed for an insurance claim for the gold theft and got caught to the police.

During interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to make it look like a robbery, to claim insurance of Rs. 2 crores, in addition to the 2 crores worth of Gold in Hyderabad. He also stated that this plot was based on an OTT series he watched recently, with the plan spanning over a month.