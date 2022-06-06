YouTube Music's web app likely to offer multi-select option; here's how it will function

The new feature makes it easy for users to select several things to put in a playlist. Users can do so by selecting a song from a list and clicking the new checkbox on the right-hand side. They can handle as many things as they wish by hovering over a title and selecting the checkbox.

The online interface for Google-owned YouTube Music is getting a new feature that will make it easier for users to handle songs in bulk, particularly when adding them to specific playlists. According to Android Central, the music streamer's web interface now allows users to pick multiple tracks in list views, as discovered by a Reddit user.

The new feature makes it easy for users to select several things to put in a playlist. Users can do so by selecting a song from a list and clicking the new checkbox on the right-hand side. They can handle as many things as they wish by hovering over a title and selecting the checkbox.

The web app interface for YouTube Music will then provide a few options at the bottom, including the opportunity to add selected songs to a playlist or play them after the current playing. According to the reports, an overflow menu displays beside these alternatives.

Users had to manually add a song to a playlist before the most recent modification by clicking on the three-dot menu adjacent to the thumbs up/down symbols. There are various choices on the overflow menu, such as adding a song to the queue or a certain library. However, it does not appear that the functionality is generally available at the present. It is presently only viewable to a select few users.

YouTube has released a new feature that allows viewers to rapidly see the most popular parts of the video they are watching. The new 'Most Replayed' feature is a graph that can be used to identify and examine the most popular parts of a film that have been viewed several times by other people.

Some viewers may find this additional capability ineffectual when it comes to short flicks. It is, however, highly beneficial for longer format recordings that cannot be separated into sections using timestamps or video chapters.

