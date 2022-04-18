Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YouTube Shorts to be available on PC, tablet soon; all about it

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    YouTube is expected to implement the new adjustments within the next week. Offering Shorts on the largest screen would be a fascinating step, and some may choose to watch them on a laptop or tablet rather than a smartphone.

    YouTube Shorts, the PC and tablet version of TikTok and Instagram Reels, will be available shortly. Because of the greater userbase on smartphones, YouTube Shorts has been confined to mobile devices since its inception. However, it is now targeting all platforms, including PC and tablet, as a potential source of Shorts viewing.

    YouTube is expected to implement the new adjustments within the next week. Offering Shorts on the largest screen would be a fascinating step, and some may choose to watch them on a laptop or tablet rather than a smartphone.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

    And now comes the design challenge: while Shorts has primarily worked on smartphones, the interface will need to be modified to be suitable with a 13-inch and a 10-inch laptop and tablet, respectively.

    Shorts might have their own tab, giving consumers immediate access to the material and the ability to customise it based on their tastes.

    But it's no longer just about watching Shorts. The Cut is a new feature that YouTube is introducing to allow users to contribute their own video. Its application is comparable to TikTok's Stitch function.

    Also Read | Apple Watch series 8: Here's what might be included in latest version

    YouTube will initially launch the Cut function for iOS users before expanding to the bigger Android user base across the world later this year.

    YouTube is a worldwide platform with billions of users, and Shorts was a quick-view version available within the same app. Things proceeded slowly for the feature at first, but a TikTok ban in some countries worked into its hands, and it quickly became a trustworthy source for millions.

    It remains to be seen if Shorts will be as successful as it is available on additional platforms, and how people will see it as a content option for individuals on the go.

    Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google launches Switch To Android app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone gcw

    Google launches 'Switch to Android' app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone

    WhatsApp to allow users to hide last seen status from specific contacts on iOS-dnm

    WhatsApp to allow users to hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts on iOS

    5 things to keep in mind before buying a tablet

    5 things to keep in mind before buying a tablet

    Want to delete your Twitter account Here is a step by step guide gcw

    Want to deactivate your Twitter account? Here is a step-by-step guide

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 16, 2022: Do not miss these

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 16, 2022: Don't miss these

    Recent Stories

    People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch - gps

    People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

    football ligue 1 golfer marta silchenko selfie elevator psg stars messi neymar mbappe ramos marquinhos snt

    Young golfer runs into PSG stars in an elevator; selfie sends wave of envy

    India75 Freedom Fighters: Tatya Tope, the general whom the British feared- adt

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Tatya Tope, the general whom the British feared

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra orders to surrender in a week gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra, orders to surrender in a week

    Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed Easter celebration pics with Nick Jonas drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed Easter celebration pics with Nick Jonas

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon