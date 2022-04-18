YouTube Shorts to be available on PC, tablet soon; all about it

YouTube is expected to implement the new adjustments within the next week. Offering Shorts on the largest screen would be a fascinating step, and some may choose to watch them on a laptop or tablet rather than a smartphone.

YouTube Shorts, the PC and tablet version of TikTok and Instagram Reels, will be available shortly. Because of the greater userbase on smartphones, YouTube Shorts has been confined to mobile devices since its inception. However, it is now targeting all platforms, including PC and tablet, as a potential source of Shorts viewing. YouTube is expected to implement the new adjustments within the next week. Offering Shorts on the largest screen would be a fascinating step, and some may choose to watch them on a laptop or tablet rather than a smartphone. Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

And now comes the design challenge: while Shorts has primarily worked on smartphones, the interface will need to be modified to be suitable with a 13-inch and a 10-inch laptop and tablet, respectively. Shorts might have their own tab, giving consumers immediate access to the material and the ability to customise it based on their tastes. But it's no longer just about watching Shorts. The Cut is a new feature that YouTube is introducing to allow users to contribute their own video. Its application is comparable to TikTok's Stitch function. Also Read | Apple Watch series 8: Here's what might be included in latest version