Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YouTube introduces 'Most Replayed' feature to highlight most popular parts of videos

    When it comes to short films, some viewers may find this new function ineffective. However, it is extremely useful for lengthier format recordings that cannot be divided into pieces using timestamps or video chapters.

    YouTube introduces Most Replayed feature to highlight most popular parts of videos gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    YouTube has introduced a new tool that allows users to quickly discover the most popular portions of the video they are viewing. The new tool is called 'Most Replayed,' and it's a graph that can be used to find and view the most popular portions of a film that have been seen several times by other people.

    When it comes to short films, some viewers may find this new function ineffective. However, it is extremely useful for lengthier format recordings that cannot be divided into pieces using timestamps or video chapters.

    The new 'Most Replayed' option was first accessible as a trial feature for YouTube Premium users. When it was still in progress, it could be found at YouTube.com/New. However, the new Most Replayed feature will be available to all YouTube users, whether they are free or Premium, and it will be available on desktop, Android, and iOS devices.

    Also Read | YouTube Shorts to be available on PC, tablet soon; all about it

    With the progress bar, the "Most Replayed" feature shows in a faint grey graph. A high graph indicates that a certain portion has been repeated frequently. There's also a video thumbnail that shows the most-watched portion.

    YouTube is expanding its video chapter support for smart TVs and gaming consoles. Users may utilise this feature to skip to a certain segment of the video and revisit it. Previously, viewers had to manually navigate back to the point in the movie when they wished to replay it, but now these chapters could be created automatically.

    Also Read | Government blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading disinformation, fake news

    YouTube is also introducing a new feature called 'Single Loop.' This function allows the user to play a single video indefinitely. The Single Loop function is accessible from the same menu that also includes video quality toggles, subtitles, and other options.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023: Report

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26 Here s what we know so far gcw

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26, Here's what we know so far

    Getting disturbed by someone s alarm Step by step guide to turn off on other iPhones gcw

    Getting disturbed by someone's alarm? Step-by-step guide to turn off on other iPhones

    Sony all new PlayStation 5 model spotted in Japan featuring improved radio technology gcw

    Sony’s all-new PlayStation 5 model spotted in Japan featuring improved radio technology

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India 4 reasons why you should buy this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India: 4 reasons why you should buy this smartphone

    Recent Stories

    PSG Paris Saint-Germain parts ways with Angel Di Maria; netizens hail him-ayh

    Paris Saint-Germain parts ways with Angel Di Maria; netizens hail him

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Delhi, discusses Rajya Sabha candidate list - adt

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Delhi, discusses Rajya Sabha candidate list

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023: Report

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood dry spell drb

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood’s 'dry spell'

    Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust to organise OVEP launch event with Government of Odisha-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust to organise OVEP launch event with Government of Odisha

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon