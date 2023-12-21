Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    X, formerly Twitter, faces outage: Posts and profiles fail to load sparking chaos

    Microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) hit a technical snag around 11 am on Thursday morning. Both the website and the mobile application showed ‘Welcome to your timeline’ instead of the regular tweets.

    X formerly Twitter faces outage Posts and profiles fail to load sparking chaos gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Twitter on Thursday morning was down and is not showing tweets to users. While the website and apps of Twitter were up, users were not seeing any tweets on any of their tabs. All tabs, including Following, For You and Lists, were empty. The outage is still ongoing and it is not currently clear for how long it will last.

    According to Downdetector, there are over 70,000 reports of not being able to use the platform. And, at this moment, there is no information on what has caused this issue.

    This is not the first time that X is facing an outage. There were outages on the Elon Musk-owned site in March and July of this year. According to a July report from Downdetector, X had over 13,000 outages in both the US and the UK.

    Similarly, on March 6, the platform went down for a few hours. Many users expressed dissatisfaction about their inability to utilise it regularly or their difficulties accessing links, photos, and videos. This outage impacted thousands of individuals, and many users in some areas claimed that the website was operating slower than normal.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event likely to launch on January 18 watch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event; likely to launch on January 18

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23 Here is how you can attend the event and grab tickets gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23; Here's how you can attend the event

    Instagram tips Here is how you can limit your social media usage gcw

    Instagram tips: Here's how you can limit your social media usage

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak 200 MP rear camera titanium frame Gorilla Glass likely to feature gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 200-MP rear camera, titanium frame & Gorilla Glass likely to feature

    Apple AirPods 4 with new design USB Type C and ANC expected to launch in 2024 gcw

    Apple AirPods 4 with new design, USB Type C and ANC expected to launch in 2024

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products vkp

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products

    Coming Soon: A new city called Third Mumbai

    Coming Soon: A new city called Third Mumbai

    Kerala: Token services introduced for public in Thrissur city police stations rkn

    Kerala: Token services introduced for public in Thrissur city police stations

    Private buses hike ticket rates to Kerala for Christmas-New Year travel season anr

    Private buses hike ticket rates to Kerala for Christmas-New Year travel season

    Madras High Court sentences Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudi and wife to 3 years imprisonment; check details AJR

    Madras High Court sentences Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudi and wife to 3 years imprisonment; check details

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon