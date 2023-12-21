X, formerly Twitter, faces outage: Posts and profiles fail to load sparking chaos

Microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) hit a technical snag around 11 am on Thursday morning. Both the website and the mobile application showed ‘Welcome to your timeline’ instead of the regular tweets.

Twitter on Thursday morning was down and is not showing tweets to users. While the website and apps of Twitter were up, users were not seeing any tweets on any of their tabs. All tabs, including Following, For You and Lists, were empty. The outage is still ongoing and it is not currently clear for how long it will last.

According to Downdetector, there are over 70,000 reports of not being able to use the platform. And, at this moment, there is no information on what has caused this issue.

This is not the first time that X is facing an outage. There were outages on the Elon Musk-owned site in March and July of this year. According to a July report from Downdetector, X had over 13,000 outages in both the US and the UK.

Similarly, on March 6, the platform went down for a few hours. Many users expressed dissatisfaction about their inability to utilise it regularly or their difficulties accessing links, photos, and videos. This outage impacted thousands of individuals, and many users in some areas claimed that the website was operating slower than normal.