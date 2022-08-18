Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'This is ease of doing business...' Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal praises Modi govt for quick 5G allocation

    'Leadership at work -- right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a change! Change can transform this nation and power its dreams to be a developed nation,' Sunil Mittal said in a statement. The Airtel owner said he had never experienced such facilitation from the government during his 30 years in the telecom sector

    Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal praises Modi govt's ease of doing business for quick 5G allocation
    Vipin Vijayan
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal was all praise for the Narendra Modi government for the ease of doing business in the country. Mittal's remarks came after his telecom firm Airtel received an allocation letter for designated 5G frequency bands 'within hours' of paying Rs 8,312.4 crore to the Department of Telecom towards dues for spectrum. 

    Stating that he had never experienced such facilitation from the government during his 30 years in the telecom sector, Mittal said: 'No fuss, no follow-up, no running around corridors and no tall claims -- this is the ease of doing business at work in its full glory.' 

    Highlighting that this is how business should be conducted, the Airtel owner appreciated the leadership. 'Leadership at work -- right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a change! Change can transform this nation and power its dreams to be a developed nation,' Mittal said in a statement.

    The remarks were welcomed by members of the Modi cabinet and social media users.

    Jal Shakti Miniter Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took to Twitter to say, "What better a testimony than an industry leader vouching that 'this is the ease of doing business at work in its full glory'."

    Other social media users said that Mittal's remarks were the biggest certification for the self-functioning and automation of tedious processes. 

    Earlier today, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took social media to announce that the spectrum assignment letters had been issued. Further, he requested telecom service providers to prepare for 5G launch. The Centre earned Rs 150,173 crore via auction of 51,236 MHz spectrum. Jio emerged as the highest bidder spending Rs 88,078 crore, while Airtel bought spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
