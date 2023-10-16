Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp will stop working on THESE smartphones soon; Check full list here

    The date for WhatsApp to stop working on old phones is October 24 and these will be mostly linked to devices that are still running Android 4.1 version or even older ones. The list includes phones from Samsung, HTC, Sony and Motorola among the known brands.
     

    WhatsApp will stop working on THESE smartphones soon Check full list here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 6:29 PM IST

    WhatsApp will stop working on a variety of devices in a week, forcing users to either stop using the messaging programme or purchase a new smartphone immediately. We recently discussed this development, and as the deadline approaches, we're revising it and notifying anyone who may still be using outdated Android phones.

    The deadline for WhatsApp to stop operating on outdated phones is October 24, and they will largely be associated with smartphones running Android 4.1 or older. Among the well-known brands on the list are phones from Samsung, HTC, Sony, and Motorola.

    • – Samsung Galaxy S2
    • – HTC One
    • – Sony Xperia Z
    • – LG Optimus G Pro
    • – HTC Sensation
    • – Samsung Galaxy S
    • – HTC Desire HD
    • – Motorola Xoom
    • – Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1
    • – Nexus 7

    Prominent gadgets like the Galaxy S2, which was a strong premium product at the time, are on the list. Even the HTC One performed well in the market and had a solid track record.

    Names like the tablet Nexus 7 and even the Sony Xperia Z and Motorola Xoom are also noticeable. Due to WhatsApp's recent advancements and features that no longer function on certain phones, support for these phones is ending.

    Furthermore, there is a good probability that WhatsApp security flaws would worsen matters for the firm and its consumers because they will not receive any security upgrades from Google in any format.

    Ending WhatsApp support for these phones and tablets and encouraging users to switch to phones that at least come pre-installed with Android 12 or above are in everyone's best interests.

    WhatsApp, which is currently owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), will soon include AI-focused capabilities including the ability to create photos, stickers, and even answer questions. People these days will be utilising that version of WhatsApp, which requires strong hardware and a secure operating system to keep them operating error-free.

     

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video Man dressed as beggar brings sack full of coins to buy iPhone 15 Watch gcw

    Viral video: Man dressed as beggar brings sack full of coins to buy iPhone 15 (WATCH)

    Apple to announce new affordable iPads on October 17 gcw

    Apple to announce new affordable iPads on October 17?

    OnePlus Open to launch on October 19 Check out camera screen specs price sale details leaked gcw

    OnePlus Open to launch on October 19: Check out camera, screen specs; price & sale details leaked

    Apple Diwali sale 2023 MASSIVE discounts on iPhones iPads MacBooks Apple AirPods Check details gcw

    Apple Diwali sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & Apple AirPods; Check details

    Samsung Galaxy A05s to launch on October 18 in India Check out expected specifications price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A05s to launch on October 18 in India; Check out expected specifications, price

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Karnataka man smashes 68 coconuts on heads in 1 minute with nanchaku to set World Record snt

    WATCH: Karnataka man smashes 68 coconuts on heads in 1 minute with nanchaku to set World Record

    'Dilwalon ki Delhi': Rashid Khan's touching tribute after Afghanistan's win over England in World Cup 2023

    'Dilwalon ki Delhi': Rashid Khan's touching tribute after Afghanistan's win over England in World Cup 2023

    Eiffel Tower workers, 22 Englishmen, a bicycle Velodrome: Revisiting cricket at 1900 Olympics snt

    Eiffel Tower workers, 22 Englishmen, a bicycle Velodrome: Revisiting cricket at 1900 Olympics

    Navratri 2023: How staying hydration helps avoid food poisoning during festive season RKK

    Navratri 2023: How staying hydration helps avoid food poisoning during festive season

    Opposition MPs back Palestine, invoke Mahatma Gandhi to seek creation of new State

    Opposition MPs back Palestine, invoke Mahatma Gandhi to seek creation of new State

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon