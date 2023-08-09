Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp users can now share screen during video calls; Here's how you can access the feature

    WhatsApp has announced the addition of a new feature. It now allows users to share their phone's screen during video calls. The feature is being rolled out to users in gradual manner. Here are all the details.

    Screen Share and Landscape mode are two new video call capabilities introduced by the well-known instant messaging applications WhatsApp. The Meta-owned site claims that this new functionality will soon be available on iPhones, Android mobile devices, and Windows computers. It is hoped that all users will receive it soon.

    “We’re adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp. You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

    Users will be able to share a live glimpse of their screen during a call using the screen sharing feature. The capability may be used by selecting either the "share" icon to share a particular programme or the "share" symbol to share the full screen. Users will be able to share their papers, photographs, and videos with contacts who are available for video conversations thanks to this functionality.

    Screen sharing allows you to share a live view of your screen throughout the conversation, according to the business. "Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support - screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call," it added.

    Here's how to utilise WhatsApp's screen-sharing function:

    - Launch WhatsApp on your phone.

    - Invite a friend to a video call.

    - After the call has begun, click or press the "Share" icon.

    - To start screen sharing, click the 'Share' icon after that.

    - Permit screen share access when requested.

    - Select whether to share a single app or your complete screen.

    WABetaInfo, a website that offers sneak peeks of new WhatsApp features before they are released to the public, was the source of the discovery and dissemination of the screen-sharing functionality on WhatsApp.

    Users may now make video calls in landscape mode thanks to WhatsApp's introduction of Landscape Mode. On mobile phones, this function offers a wider and more immersive watching and sharing experience.

