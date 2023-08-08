WhatsApp's new voice chat feature with 32 people coming soon; Check details

The most recent beta version of WhatsApp has an intriguing new audio chat function that enables conversations between groups of up to 32 individuals. Through more immersive and engaging user interaction, this game-changing feature improves communication.

In an exciting development, WhatsApp has introduced a brand-new voice chat feature within its latest beta version, allowing groups of up to 32 people to engage in lively spoken sessions. Android beta testers are currently receiving the version 2.23.16.19, which introduces capabilities that are similar to those seen in well-known platforms like Telegram, Discord, Slack's Huddles, and even Meta's own Messenger platform.

For those users who have access to the live version of this functionality, group conversations have a distinctive waveform icon. However, this icon will only be visible if the WhatsApp account possesses the feature and is compatible with the group. The waveform symbol, which opens a specific voice chat interface, may be tapped to start a voice conversation. Anyone in the group, up to a maximum of 32 people, may easily join the chat and start speaking once it has been enabled. This new function doesn't cause everyone's phones to ring at once like conventional group calls do.

The voice chat session continues even after everyone has left, but it ends on its own after an hour. Because voice chats within the app are end-to-end encrypted by default, WhatsApp is able to keep its commitment to user security and privacy.

Notably, this outstanding innovation could not just be available in beta installs. According to WABetaInfo, this capability may soon be made available to more people. WhatsApp is one of the most frequently used messaging programmes in the world, with over 2 billion users worldwide.

As WhatsApp leads the way with this cutting-edge voice chat function, it connects users in a way that is more immersive and captivating. Speaking with others increases the app's usefulness by meeting the many different communication demands of its large user base.

