Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launched: 5 things to keep in mind before buying it

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F34 5G in India, offering a more affordable option compared to its Galaxy M34 and Galaxy A34 counterparts. Key features include a 6,000mAh battery, triple cameras, and four years of Android updates.

Samsung has launched another F-series model in the Indian market this week, in the form of Galaxy F34 5G. It has an Exynos chip, an AMOLED display, and a huge capacity battery that allows users to be disconnected from the charger for days at a time. With its most recent 5G model, the firm will compete against companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus Nord.

Display: A 6.46-inch sAMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is featured on Samsung's latest F-series device. It is powered by the One UI version of Android 13, and we anticipate that the phone will receive OS updates for at least two years. The Exynos 1280 SoC, together with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, power the phone.

Camera: The Galaxy F34 5G has a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor for photography purposes. Within the water drop notch is the 13MP front camera.

Other details: It supports technologies like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone weighs 208 grammes and is 8.8mm thick, making it hefty.

Battery: It has a 6000mAh battery inside. Redmi Note 12 series, Realme 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, and other mid-range 5G phones are competitors for Samsung's new model.

Price: The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB base model and rises to Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Beginning later this week, the phone will be sold in stores.

Being a Samsung phone, the Galaxy F34 5G includes in-house apps for managing Samsung wearables. Recently, Samsung also updated its Wallet, which tokenises and stores your credit and debit cards, to boost digitisation.

