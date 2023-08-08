Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on August 16, may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC | WATCH

    The Chinese smartphone brand has started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro via its official online store. It is teased to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 24GB of RAM.
     

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on August 16 may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC watch teaser gcw
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is all set to launch in China in August. OnePlus, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Ace-series smartphone in its home country. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has begun taking orders for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 24GB of RAM are hinted for it. Additionally, OnePlus posted posters showcasing the smartphone's design on the Chinese microblogging website. The forthcoming device is most likely going to replace the OnePlus Ace Pro, which made its debut last year.

    On August 16, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be on sale. According to a teaser poster provided (in Chinese) by the firm on Weibo, the launch ceremony will take place in China at 2.30pm local time (12.00pm IST). It will undoubtedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 24GB of RAM.

    Also Read | OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to cost over Rs 1 lakh? Here's what we know

    According to posters posted by OnePlus, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro would sport three cameras on the back. With a curved display with a hole punched out in the middle, it is shown in black and cyan hues. Through a special landing page on its website, OnePlus is teasing the features and look of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. Additionally, the business has begun taking bookings for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launched: 5 things to keep in mind before buying it

    It is anticipated that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro would have a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor and an alert slider are rumoured to be included. According to reports, the smartphone's triple back camera configuration consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an additional 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. A 16-megapixel camera could be available for selfies. It is rumoured to include a 5,000mAh battery and enable 100W rapid charging.

    Also Read | Google Search can now check your grammar; Here’s how to activate

