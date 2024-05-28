Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp update: You will soon be allowed to choose different colours, chat themes for messaging app

    WhatsApp is now enabling iOS users to customise their chat themes and accent colours with new customising tools. A more customised texting experience is promised by these capabilities, which are still in beta.

     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Over a month back, WhatsApp users with an iPhone started taking social media by storm as they noticed their favourite instant messaging app had gone green. In April, the update began to be seen by a larger number of users. The Meta-owned app is now getting ready to release a number of new customisation options for iOS users, enabling them to alter the app's look in ways never possible.

    A new report from WABetaInfo claims that references to chat themes and accent colour modification are included in the most recent beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, offering an early look at what the well-known messaging app may hold.

    According to reports, WhatsApp is working on chat themes that would allow iPhone users to choose from five preset colours for their chat bubbles and backdrop in order to satisfy user requests for more flexibility. Traditional green, white, blue, pink, and purple are among the available colours. Although this feature is still in the early stages of development, its inclusion in the beta shows that Meta is actively trying to improve the personalisation possibilities within the app.

    WhatsApp is apparently developing a feature that would let iOS users choose the accent colour of the app in addition to chat themes. With this functionality, in-app buttons may be customised with the same colour selections as chat themes. While these features are not yet available to the public, their inclusion in the beta version suggests a public release could be in the works.

    Changing the accent hue and chat theme is a simple process. Users may go to their WhatsApp account's settings, pick the Chat option, and then select the Theme option. Users may then select their favourite hue, and the conversation bubble and background will instantly change to match. Since each user's account has a customised option, the hue selected won't have an impact on how the person on the other end sees chats.

    It's noteworthy that WhatsApp is initially rolling out these features for iOS users, with plans to possibly extend them to Android users in the future.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
