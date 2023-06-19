iPhone 15 series update: Apple's upcoming smartphone to get MASSIVE upgrades

iPhone 15 series update: Apple is most likely to stop using the Lightning connector and instead migrate to USB-C charging. Additionally, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could include upgraded cameras and chipsets, including as a 48MP primary camera sensor.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its latest iPhone 15 series in September this year. A minimum of four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are anticipated to be released by the smartphone company this year, as they do every year.

The iPhone 15 series is anticipated to include some significant design and functionality updates this year, particularly with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Apple is expected to drop the Lightning connector and convert to USB-C charging, according to reports. A 48MP primary camera sensor as well as enhanced cameras and chipsets may be included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus versions.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 and its Plus version boast three noteworthy improvements over its forerunners. According to leaks, Apple's new Dynamic Island design with a punch-hole display, which is often only seen in Pro versions, may be included in the ordinary iPhone 15 models.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may have a matte, frosted glass back like the iPhone 14 Pro models, according Apple rumours. Camera upgrades include 48MP rear cameras, but optical zoom and LiDAR might be limited to higher-end models. The addition of a USB Type-C port rather than Apple's Lightning port, which simplifies charging with a single cable, may be another noticeable change.

Apple's Bionic A16 processor, first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, is anticipated to be included in the future iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The new approach is to provide the most recent chipset in Pro versions while providing an older chipset in regular ones. More details about the features and specs of these versions are anticipated to emerge in the coming weeks as the iPhone 15 series launches.

