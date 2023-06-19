Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the international market starts at $801 and goes up to $899. The announcement of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India launch comes a few weeks ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 global launch

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is without a doubt the greatest flip phone of the year 2023 up to this point, and it will soon be available in India with the Motorola Razr 40. A few weeks before the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is officially launched worldwide, Motorola has announced the debut of the Razr 40 Ultra in India. It would be fascinating to see what Samsung has to offer to fight against the huge external display that nearly completely covers the panel given that the two are the leading brands in the flip phone industry. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra provides a futuristic approach even though flip phones have been available for a long.

Motorola has already begun to tease the Razr 40 series on Amazon, indicating that customers in India would be able to buy the phones there. Depending on the pricing Motorola launched the gadgets for in India, it may wind up being the bestseller in its category.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced between $801 and $899 on the worldwide market. It is available in the colours Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Infinite Black.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.79-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout in the centre, a 165Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits, and compatibility for HDR10+. It has a 3.6-inch, large-pOLED secondary screen with a 144Hz refresh rate on the rear panel. Gorilla Glass 7 protects it.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. A 3,800mAh battery cell that supports 33W fast charging powers the foldable phone. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra boasts a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of a 12MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide and macro lens. A 32MP front-facing selfie camera is included.

