Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the international market starts at $801 and goes up to $899. The announcement of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India launch comes a few weeks ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 global launch

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is without a doubt the greatest flip phone of the year 2023 up to this point, and it will soon be available in India with the Motorola Razr 40. A few weeks before the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is officially launched worldwide, Motorola has announced the debut of the Razr 40 Ultra in India. It would be fascinating to see what Samsung has to offer to fight against the huge external display that nearly completely covers the panel given that the two are the leading brands in the flip phone industry. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra provides a futuristic approach even though flip phones have been available for a long.

    Motorola has already begun to tease the Razr 40 series on Amazon, indicating that customers in India would be able to buy the phones there. Depending on the pricing Motorola launched the gadgets for in India, it may wind up being the bestseller in its category.

    Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4, key specifications confirmed by firm

    The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced between $801 and $899 on the worldwide market. It is available in the colours Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Infinite Black.

    The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.79-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout in the centre, a 165Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits, and compatibility for HDR10+. It has a 3.6-inch, large-pOLED secondary screen with a 144Hz refresh rate on the rear panel. Gorilla Glass 7 protects it. 

    Also Read | Apple's upcoming iPhones to be scratch resistant?

    The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. A 3,800mAh battery cell that supports 33W fast charging powers the foldable phone.  The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra boasts a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of a 12MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide and macro lens. A 32MP front-facing selfie camera is included. 
     

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4 key specifications confirmed by firm gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4, key specifications confirmed by firm

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked image gives first look of upcoming foldable phone check out gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked image gives first look of upcoming foldable phone | Check out

    Nothing Phone 2 to be available on Flipkart confirms e commerce teaser gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be available on Flipkart, confirms e-commerce teaser

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 2749 on Flipkart Know how you can buy Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 2,749 on Flipkart! Know how you can buy Apple smartphone

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design colours storage price ahead of global launch gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design and colours ahead of global launch

    Recent Stories

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today (WATCH)

    Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone look stunning at the party (Video) RBA

    Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception: Ranveer, Deepika Padukone look stunning at the party (Video)

    BGMI redeem codes for June 19 Use them and get FREE weapon skins sniper gun more gcw

    BGMI redeem codes for June 19: Use them and get FREE weapon skins, sniper gun & more

    From the India Gate: Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episde 28

    From the India Gate: Left is right, IAS vs IPS in Tamil Nadu and more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon