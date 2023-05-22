Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Users will soon be able to create stickers within the messaging app, says report

    Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its iOS app. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to create stickers within the app.

    WhatsApp update Users will soon be able to create stickers within the messaging app says report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to create stickers directly within the app. The function extracts subjects from photographs and turns them into stickers automatically using iOS 16 APIs. By doing away with third-party apps, this improvement hopes to give WhatsApp users a more seamless experience.

    The soon-to-be-released function was originally spotted in WhatsApp's iOS beta version 23.10.0.74 on the TestFlight app. An updated version of the sticker creation tool is being implemented by the messaging giant in this beta release, according to WABetaInfo, a dependable source for WhatsApp updates.

    The instant messaging programme intends to provide a "New Sticker" option within the conversation share action sheet in a future release. The feature will apparently let users choose a photo from their collection and give numerous editing options, including the ability to erase the backdrop. However, specifics about it are still scant because it is still under development.

    The Meta-owned platform promises to improve the native experience for users by incorporating the sticker creation tool within the app, removing the need for reliance on other programmes.

    It's important to note that WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop already offer a function of a similar nature. However, it is anticipated that the iOS in-app tool now under development would provide more editing options.

    Users will have to wait for a future update to fully utilise the feature as it is still in development. The decision by WhatsApp to include an in-app sticker creator is in line with its continuous attempts to give users a rich chat experience that allows them to be creative within the app.

    WhatsApp is also developing the ability to reply to messages with a double-tap, providing a another method for doing so. A later version will provide this new function.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
