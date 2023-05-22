Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BGMI is finally available on Google Play Store; Here's how you can download it

    Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the highly popular battle royale mobile game in the country, is now available for download on Google Play Store. Here's how you can download it.

    First Published May 22, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the nation's most played battle royale mobile game, is now available on Google Play Store, which is wonderful news for the Indian gaming community on mobile devices. At the moment, only Android users may play the game; iOS users will have to wait for its release. With an initial file size of approximately 735 MB, players can now enjoy the immersive gaming experience offered by BGMI on their Android devices.

    Here's how you can download BGMI on your smartphone: 

    1. On your Android smartphone, launch the Google Play Store application.
    2. Click or tap the top-right search box.
    3. In the search box, type "BGMI" or "Battlegrounds Mobile India" and hit Enter or touch the search icon.
    4. Tap the application to access the Play Store page.
    5. The "Install" button is located on the app page. Touch it.
    6. When requested, examine the app's permissions and, if you agree, grant them.
    7. The download for the app will start. The Play Store page for the app will show the download status.
    8. The "Install" button will become the "Open" button after the download is finished.
    9. Press the "Open" button to start the BGMI app.

    The game will be subject to a rigorous 90-day monitoring period before a decision is reached, according to the Indian government. According to a tweet from Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, "This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc."

    It has been nearly 10 months since the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, banned under IT Section Act 69A on July 28, 2022. The news of its return  undoubtedly excited the millions of mobile gamers and streamers across the country.

