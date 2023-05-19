Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart! Here's how much it will cost

    Motorola Edge 40 will be the first smartphone in the company’s latest flagship series to debut in India. The device’s sale date and price have leaked. It is set to launch in India on May 23.

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart ahead of May 23 launch Here is how much it will cost gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    The Motorola Edge 40 will be announced in India on May 23. Even though the launch event is still a few days away, Flipkart has released the complete specifications and India pricing of the forthcoming Motorola Edge 40 smartphone. The future 5G phone has features like a leather finish, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 50-megapixel dual back camera array, an IP68 certification, a 144Hz display, 68W rapid charging technology, and more.

    The Flipkart listing indicated that the Motorola Edge 40 will be available in India for an effective price of Rs 27,999. Since Flipkart has only disclosed the pricing that would be offered based on a bank offer, the 5G phone's precise price is presently unclear. The banner isn’t visible anymore on Flipkart.

    Also Read | Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India; Know price, specs & other details

    The Motorola Edge 40 has a large 6.55-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR 10+ for viewing high-end content. Even an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification is supported by the new Motorola phone. The MediaTek 8020 chipset, together with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, powers the new Motorola Edge 40.

    The Motorola Edge 40 has a large 6.55-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR 10+ for viewing high-end content. Even an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification is supported by the new Motorola phone. The MediaTek 8020 chipset, together with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, powers the new Motorola Edge 40.

    Also Read | BGMI is returning to India for 3 months after 10-month ban

    A 32-megapixel sensor for selfies is available on the front in terms of optics. There is a twin rear camera arrangement on the back. This has a 50 megapixel primary camera with OIS. It comes with a macro camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

    The teaser page has stated that the back panel is finished in leather. At the back, it sports a dual rear camera setup. There will be three colour options for the phone: blue, green, and black.

    YouTube to start adding 30-second non-skippable ads? Here is what we know

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi A2 Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India Know price specs other details gcw

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India; Know price, specs & other details

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased set to launch on June 1 watch gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased, set to launch on June 1 | WATCH

    Nothing Phone 2 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset MAJOR specs revealed ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; MAJOR specs revealed

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list AJR

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list

    Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry AJR

    'Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala anr

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures ADC

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon