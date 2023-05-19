Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart! Here's how much it will cost

Motorola Edge 40 will be the first smartphone in the company’s latest flagship series to debut in India. The device’s sale date and price have leaked. It is set to launch in India on May 23.

The Motorola Edge 40 will be announced in India on May 23. Even though the launch event is still a few days away, Flipkart has released the complete specifications and India pricing of the forthcoming Motorola Edge 40 smartphone. The future 5G phone has features like a leather finish, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 50-megapixel dual back camera array, an IP68 certification, a 144Hz display, 68W rapid charging technology, and more.

The Flipkart listing indicated that the Motorola Edge 40 will be available in India for an effective price of Rs 27,999. Since Flipkart has only disclosed the pricing that would be offered based on a bank offer, the 5G phone's precise price is presently unclear. The banner isn’t visible anymore on Flipkart.

Also Read | Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India; Know price, specs & other details

The Motorola Edge 40 has a large 6.55-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR 10+ for viewing high-end content. Even an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification is supported by the new Motorola phone. The MediaTek 8020 chipset, together with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, powers the new Motorola Edge 40.

The Motorola Edge 40 has a large 6.55-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR 10+ for viewing high-end content. Even an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification is supported by the new Motorola phone. The MediaTek 8020 chipset, together with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, powers the new Motorola Edge 40.

Also Read | BGMI is returning to India for 3 months after 10-month ban

A 32-megapixel sensor for selfies is available on the front in terms of optics. There is a twin rear camera arrangement on the back. This has a 50 megapixel primary camera with OIS. It comes with a macro camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The teaser page has stated that the back panel is finished in leather. At the back, it sports a dual rear camera setup. There will be three colour options for the phone: blue, green, and black.

YouTube to start adding 30-second non-skippable ads? Here is what we know