    Apple iPhone users get official ChatGPT app for iOS; Android users to receive it soon

    Until now, ChatGPT was available to use on smartphones -- be it Android or iOS, but only via a browser, like Chrome or Safari. Now, iPhone users can download the dedicated app via Apple App Store.
     

    First Published May 19, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    ChatGPT by OpenAI is finally available in app form, but only for iPhones. The business says in a blog post that US iPhone customers will have access initially, with access to other nations following soon after. According to the corporation, Android smartphone users will also soon get access.

    Voice inputs are also supported via the iOS ChatGPT app, which was developed in partnership with the free speech recognition software Whisper. Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus may still use their iPhones to their advantage. Better and quicker replies, plug-ins, and no wait times are all provided by the Plus subscription.

    "The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," said OpenAI. 

    Until now, ChatGPT was available to use on smartphones -- be it Android or iOS, but only via a browser, like Chrome or Safari. Now, iPhone users can download the dedicated app via Apple App Store. Android users will be able to download the app via Google Play whenever it rolls out.

    The software will provide "instant answers," "tailored advice," "creative inspiration," "professional input," and "personalised learning," according to ChatGPT's software Store listing.  The App Store's privacy label highlights that the ChatGPT tracks contact info, user content, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics to function. The app requires iOS 16.1 and above to run.

    Many ChatGPT enthusiasts will be eager to use the app since it gives the power of generative AI on the move and because it is the official app. The world's fastest-growing app was the viral chatbot. After becoming public, it attracted 100 million users in just two months, something that applications like Instagram and TikTok took two years to achieve. 

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
