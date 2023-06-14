WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce record, share 60 seconds video message feature

According to reports, WhatsApp is releasing a capability for both iOS and Android that enables users to shoot and share clips with a runtime of up to 60 seconds in order to give consumers an improved way to quickly communicate through short videos.

The Meta-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp is getting ready to introduce a new function called video messages that would let users to exchange brief films up to 60 seconds on iOS and Android smartphones. Select beta testers presently have access to this functionality; over the next few weeks, additional people will progressively get access to it. Users will have a better method to swiftly interact with videos thanks to this functionality, which will allow them to share brief movies for up to 60 seconds.

"We discovered that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to record and send video messages to some lucky beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 update available from the TestFlight app and the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4 update from the Google Play Store," said WABetaInfo.

The simplest and quickest way to find out if your WhatsApp account has the option to record videos is to hit the microphone icon in any conversation's chat bar. You can already record video messages as of right now if it develops into a video camera button.

When you send or receive a video message, you need to enlarge it by tapping on the video once if you want to listen to the audio, as shown in the attached screenshot. Keep in mind that in order for the receiver to receive your video messages, you should request that they upgrade their WhatsApp version.

A video message delivers a sense of immediacy compared to a pre-made video that may be kept for sending at a later time since it is captured and delivered in real-time. Receivers of video messages may tell when they were just recorded, which greatly increases the message's credibility, according to WABetaInfo.

Some beta testers who download the most recent versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app and WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store may record and share video messages, and it will be made accessible to even more people over the next several weeks.