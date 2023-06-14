Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

With a starting price of Rs 26,999, Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India. The newly released tablet's strengths include a 144Hz refresh rate screen, a Snapdragon 870 engine, a 13MP rear camera, and a 150-hour battery life. It also has keyboard support.

The Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, has unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet in India while it is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly breaking the foreign exchange laws with a whopping sum of over Rs 5,551 crore. Xiaomi Pad 6 a mid-range tablet from the company aiming to get some of its declining popularity back. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a 2.8K LCD display, quad speakers, a battery capacity of about 8000maAh, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU. It weighs around half a kilogramme.

The 11-inch LCD screen of the Xiaomi Pad 6 has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a pixel density of 309 PPI. The 10-bit panel can offer peak brightness of 550 nits, a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, and touch sampling rates of up to 240 Hz. Dolby Vision and HDR10 video may be shown on the screen.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is powered by Android 13 and MIUI 14 for Pad.

A front-facing 8MP camera and a back 13MP camera are both present. WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C) are all included. There is an 8,840mAh battery within the gadget. It supports different charging protocols and has a maximum charging rate of 33W.

The pricing for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options of the Xiaomi Pad 6 is Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. Starting on June 21, the tablet will be sold at retail locations operated by Xiaomi, Mi.com, and Amazon.com. Users of ICICI Bank cards are eligible for a Rs 3,000 immediate discount on the new tablet.

The company also launched Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life and support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

