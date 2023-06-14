Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

    With a starting price of Rs 26,999, Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India. The newly released tablet's strengths include a 144Hz refresh rate screen, a Snapdragon 870 engine, a 13MP rear camera, and a 150-hour battery life. It also has keyboard support.

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11 inch display Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India check price specs other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    The Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, has unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet in India while it is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly breaking the foreign exchange laws with a whopping sum of over Rs 5,551 crore. Xiaomi Pad 6 a mid-range tablet from the company aiming to get some of its declining popularity back. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a 2.8K LCD display, quad speakers, a battery capacity of about 8000maAh, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU. It weighs around half a kilogramme.

    The 11-inch LCD screen of the Xiaomi Pad 6 has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a pixel density of 309 PPI. The 10-bit panel can offer peak brightness of 550 nits, a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, and touch sampling rates of up to 240 Hz. Dolby Vision and HDR10 video may be shown on the screen. 

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

    The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is powered by Android 13 and MIUI 14 for Pad.

    A front-facing 8MP camera and a back 13MP camera are both present. WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C) are all included. There is an 8,840mAh battery within the gadget. It supports different charging protocols and has a maximum charging rate of 33W.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

    The pricing for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options of the Xiaomi Pad 6 is Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. Starting on June 21, the tablet will be sold at retail locations operated by Xiaomi, Mi.com, and Amazon.com. Users of ICICI Bank cards are eligible for a Rs 3,000 immediate discount on the new tablet.

    The company also launched Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life and support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 21,050 on Flipkart; Check out AMAZING deal to buy Apple smartphone

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 1 at LOWEST price ever buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch check details gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13 Here is what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13: Here's what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked Here is what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13 check new rates gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

    Apple Vision Pro budget version to launch by 2025 may be priced at around USD 1500 gcw

    Apple Vision Pro's budget version to launch by 2025, may be priced at around $1,500

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan and Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood MAH

    Ram Charan-Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details AJR

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness osf

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness

    Jennie of BLACKPINK apologizes for leaving concert midway, expresses gratitude for fans' support ATG

    Jennie of BLACKPINK apologizes for leaving concert midway, expresses gratitude for fans' support

    Cannot pay employees, but have money for freebies: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Opposition-ruled states

    Cannot pay employees, but have money for freebies: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Opposition-ruled states

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon