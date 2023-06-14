Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 gets MASSIVE discount on Amazon, Flipkart; Check details

    The iPhone 14 is available with a massive price cut on Amazon and Flipkart. The iPhone 14 128GB storage option are selling for Rs 67,999, down from the MRP of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 14 comes in multiple storage options and users can choose between red, black, white, yellow, blue, and purple colours.
     

    The iPhone 14 is available with a massive price cut on Amazon and Flipkart. The price drop is due to the ongoing sale events on the platform. The iPhone 14's 128GB storage option is available in a few colour options for Rs 67,999, which is less than the MRP of Rs 79,900. For Rs 69,999, several colour options are available. Additionally, there are rebate, exchange, and EMI deals available on Amazon and Flipkart. If you buy the smartphone from Flipkart, HDFC Bank credit card users can enjoy an additional 10 per cent off.

    For users with higher storage requirements, select colour options of the iPhone 14 256GB are available for Rs 77,999, down from the MRP of Rs 89,990. The cost of other variations is Rs 78,999. Instead of costing Rs. 1,09,900, the 512GB storage option is now available for Rs. 97,999. Similar bank offers are available for the greater storage versions.

    Users may select from a variety of storage options including the hues red, black, white, yellow, blue, and purple for the iPhone 14. The proprietary 20W Apple charger costs Rs 1,579 on Flipkart, and the packaging does not come with a charger. A Type-C connector allows users to examine additional alternatives from other parties.

    In case your budget is tight, the iPhone 13 is also a good option to consider since the smartphone is similar to its successor. In terms of design, both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are identical, at least externally.

    On Amazon and Flipkart, the iPhone 13 128GB is available for Rs 58,499, which is less than the MRP of Rs 69,900. Its 256GB storage is retailing for Rs 68,499, though availability could be an issue on the e-commerce platforms. Its colour options are similar to the iPhone 14, but instead of a yellow option, users can choose a green model. 

