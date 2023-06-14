Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11; Here's what you can expect

    The Nothing Phone (2) will officially launch in India on July 11. The 5G phone will be up for sale in India via Flipkart. The company has confirmed a few key specifications of the Nothing Phone (2).

    Nothing Phone 2 to launch on July 11 Here is what you can expect design price specs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    The launch date for the Nothing Phone (2) is finally out.  The 5G phone will officially arrive in India and global markets on July 11.  In a new image, the brand has confirmed that the launch event will begin at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST. 

    The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which the OnePlus 11R smartphone is also using. The device may sport a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery under the hood. 

    Although the manufacturer hasn't verified the charging information, we anticipate it will enable fast charging technology because the Nothing Phone also had access to it (1). The business has not yet disclosed the specifics of the camera sensors. The business claims that the most recent Nothing OS development would give consumers a speedier experience and additional functionality.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

    It is anticipated that the latest Nothing phone would resemble the Nothing Phone (1) in terms of appearance. In a recent interview, the firm made a hint about this, and the rumour mill has also previously mentioned it. When the Glyph Interface with LEDs at the back that we saw on the Phone (1) was brought up, the company's CEO Carl Pei stated that the future 5G phone will have more customisation possibilities and capabilities. The company has also hinted that the major focus this time is on improving and offering a better software experience to users. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

    Given that teasers for this 5G phone are currently available on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to cost roughly Rs 40,000 in India and will be sold there. Based on the characteristics that the business has officially verified, the Phone (2) will probably compete with devices like the OnePlus 11R and Pixel 7a in the same pricing bracket. Remember that the Nothing Phone (1) had a price tag of Rs 32,999 when it was first available in India.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11 inch display Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India check price specs other details gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

    Nothing Phone 1 at LOWEST price ever buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch check details gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13 Here is what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13: Here's what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked Here is what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13 check new rates gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable family trip pictures are unmissable - SEE PICS vma

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable family trip pictures are unmissable - SEE PICS

    The might of Cyclone Biparjoy from space (WATCH)

    The might of Cyclone Biparjoy from space (WATCH)

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11 inch display Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India check price specs other details gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

    Ram Charan and Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood MAH

    Ram Charan-Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details AJR

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon