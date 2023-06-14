Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11; Here's what you can expect

The Nothing Phone (2) will officially launch in India on July 11. The 5G phone will be up for sale in India via Flipkart. The company has confirmed a few key specifications of the Nothing Phone (2).

The launch date for the Nothing Phone (2) is finally out. The 5G phone will officially arrive in India and global markets on July 11. In a new image, the brand has confirmed that the launch event will begin at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which the OnePlus 11R smartphone is also using. The device may sport a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery under the hood.

Although the manufacturer hasn't verified the charging information, we anticipate it will enable fast charging technology because the Nothing Phone also had access to it (1). The business has not yet disclosed the specifics of the camera sensors. The business claims that the most recent Nothing OS development would give consumers a speedier experience and additional functionality.

It is anticipated that the latest Nothing phone would resemble the Nothing Phone (1) in terms of appearance. In a recent interview, the firm made a hint about this, and the rumour mill has also previously mentioned it. When the Glyph Interface with LEDs at the back that we saw on the Phone (1) was brought up, the company's CEO Carl Pei stated that the future 5G phone will have more customisation possibilities and capabilities. The company has also hinted that the major focus this time is on improving and offering a better software experience to users.

Given that teasers for this 5G phone are currently available on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to cost roughly Rs 40,000 in India and will be sold there. Based on the characteristics that the business has officially verified, the Phone (2) will probably compete with devices like the OnePlus 11R and Pixel 7a in the same pricing bracket. Remember that the Nothing Phone (1) had a price tag of Rs 32,999 when it was first available in India.

