    Ministry of Health says viral WhatsApp Message on Omicron XBB variant is fake; check details

    It is reportedly said that the BA. 5 ascendant lineages of Omicron have the most cases (73%) followed by BA. 2 variant (3%). Along with BA. 5, the dominant subvariant, XBB, another ascendant lineage of BA. 5, is found mostly in India.

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    The Ministry of Health on Thursday (December 22) said that claims are being made on social media that the Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant is five times more dangerous and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant. The widely circulated post also states that it cannot be detected through RT-PCR tests and has no obvious symptoms.

    Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the current data does not suggest XBB is more deadly than Omicron, which itself is less lethal than Delta.

    What is XBB variant?

    According to the World Health Organisation, XBB is a recombinant subvariant of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 sublineages. In other words – XBB is a mix of the BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants.

    The XBB variant is nothing more than a subvariant of Omicron. It is just as easily detected by the same PCR or RTK tests, as the original Omicron variant.

    XBB is just one of the many Omicron subvariants that include BA.5, BA.2.75, BJ.1, and BA.4.6. While they have changes to their spike protein, they have similar symptoms to the Omicron variant.

    The reported symptoms of the new virus Covid-Omicron XBB are:

    There is no cough
    There is no fever
    Mild joint pain
    Headache
    Pain in the neck
    Upper back pain
    Pneumonia
    There is usually no appetite

