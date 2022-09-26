WhatsApp to roll out Call Links feature, 32 member group video call testing begins

The Meta-owned messaging service said that the feature will roll out later this week, but users will have to ensure that they are running the latest version of the app. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also announced that it will soon begin testing group video calls for up to 32 participants on the messaging app.

A new function for seamless calling is announced by WhatsApp. For phone calls, the instant messaging platform is introducing the Call Links function. According to WhatsApp, the functionality would make it simpler to initiate and join a call with a single swipe.

With the introduction of the Conversation Links feature, users may now quickly establish a link for an audio or video call and share it with family and friends. The Call Links option is located inside the Calls Tab. To utilise Call Links, users only need to update their WhatsApp app to the newest version. This week will see the launch of the feature.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also disclosed a test of secure, encrypted video calling for up to 32 individuals. For phone calls, a comparable capability is already available. With the addition of the 32-person video calling function, WhatsApp is now obviously competing with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, among other group video calling services.

The Call Links functionality is gradually being made available to everyone worldwide. If you still don't have the function, it will be made accessible to you soon. To upgrade the WhatsApp app to the most recent version, users can visit their local app stores. Go to the Google Play store if you're an Android user, and the App store if you're an iPhone user.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a few privacy options, including the ability to hide your online status. The functionality has been announced and will shortly be available to all users. According to WhatsApp, the ability to hide your online status will be made available to everyone in the upcoming months. Users will be able to choose whether to make their online status private from all contacts or just a few.

It will be simple to use the online status concealment function. To use the feature, users only need to open WhatsApp, navigate to Settings > Account > Privacy, find the "Last seen and online" option at the top of the screen, and tap on it.

