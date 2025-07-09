Titan's Nebula brand unveils Jalsa, a limited-edition luxury watch priced at Rs 40.5 lakh. Inspired by the Hawa Mahal, each watch features a hand-painted marble dial by Padma Shri recipient Shakir Ali and an in-house flying tourbillon movement.

Titan has unveiled the "Jalsa," its most lavish and creative design to yet, marking a turning point in Indian watchmaking. At Rs 40.5 lakh, this very rare watch is as expensive as a luxury automobile in India, including Toyota Fortuner. Titan has formally entered the market for luxury timepieces that compete with international maisons with this introduction.

Made under Titan's Nebula brand, Jalsa is more than simply a timepiece; it's a wearable painting that pays homage to regal craftsmanship and the 225th anniversary of the Hawa Mahal, one of Jaipur's most famous structures. Only ten pieces were made, making Jalsa not only Titan's priciest timepiece to date but also its official participation for the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) 2025, the most prestigious international event in the watch business.

What do we know about Jalsa?

With the Hawa Mahal in the background, the Jalsa dial is a small artwork that shows a Rajput ruler riding an elephant under the guidance of a mahout. Each dial was hand-painted using natural gemstone hues on a finely carved piece of marble by Padma Shri recipient Shakir Ali, one of the few surviving masters of Persian-style miniature painting.

Related Articles Digital Detox: 7 ways to set healthy boundaries with technology and digital world

At the heart of Jalsa is Titan’s in-house flying tourbillon movement — a complication designed to improve timekeeping precision, comprising 144 components and 14 jewels. This movement is visible through a sapphire crystal exhibition caseback, and the watch also includes architectural bridges inlaid with red agate.

After experimenting with metal, paper, and wood, Ali decided to use marble for the dial because of its historical significance and capacity to hold colour brightness. Marble increased the watch's weight, but each little artwork had minute details that give each one a unique, one-of-a-kind feel.

Jalsa represents the brand's future in addition to honouring India's regal history. Titan has made it apparent that it wants to compete globally, as evidenced by the expanding interest in mechanical craftsmanship and the rising domestic demand for premium experiences.