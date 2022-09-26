Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

    Flipkart customers could book the iPhone 13 as low as Rs 50,000 during the Big Billion Day sale. However a lot of them have now taken to social media to register their complaint. Internet is abuzz with cases of iPhone 13 orders being cancelled on Flipkart.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which began last week, offers a variety of discounts on products like electronics, cellphones, kitchen appliances, clothes, and other items. The smartphone and gadget category is a significant one that has drawn a lot of interest from internet shoppers. People have, however, been expressing odd complaints this time around over the cancellation of their purchases for the iPhone 13.

    During the Big Billion Day deal, Flipkart consumers could order the iPhone 13 for as little as Rs 50,000. However, a large number of them have now complained on social media. The Internet is rife with reports of Flipkart orders for the iPhone 13 being cancelled as well as reports that the refunding procedure is taking an unusually long time.

    The ninth edition of Flipkart's renowned "The Big Billion Days" festive sales will take place from September 23 to September 30. Customers will be able to pre-book items from any category for Rs 1 as a little advance, according to Flipkart. They will get access to more than 10,000 new goods, including 130 "Special Edition" collectibles from over 90 manufacturers.

