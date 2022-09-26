iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart customers could book the iPhone 13 as low as Rs 50,000 during the Big Billion Day sale. However a lot of them have now taken to social media to register their complaint. Internet is abuzz with cases of iPhone 13 orders being cancelled on Flipkart.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which began last week, offers a variety of discounts on products like electronics, cellphones, kitchen appliances, clothes, and other items. The smartphone and gadget category is a significant one that has drawn a lot of interest from internet shoppers. People have, however, been expressing odd complaints this time around over the cancellation of their purchases for the iPhone 13.

The ninth edition of Flipkart's renowned "The Big Billion Days" festive sales will take place from September 23 to September 30. Customers will be able to pre-book items from any category for Rs 1 as a little advance, according to Flipkart. They will get access to more than 10,000 new goods, including 130 "Special Edition" collectibles from over 90 manufacturers.