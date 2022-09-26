Instagram stories may now go up to 60 seconds in a single clip

Love uploading long IG Stories but hate that video snips into smaller clips? Instagram is soon going to fix this problem. The Meta-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is said to be working on adding an ability to Stories that will support longer videos without snipping them into 15 seconds clips.

Instagram has rolled out a new feature globally that will allow users to upload longer uninterrupted Stories. Currently, if an Instagram user uploads a Story that’s under 60 seconds, it is broken up into 15-second clips.

"Instead of being automatically split into 15-second chunks, users may now play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds," a representative for Meta informed media. "We are constantly looking at ways to make the Stories experience better," said the spokesperson.

The newly made change is an interesting addition to the app, for both the users and viewers. Users will be able to post uninterrupted stories which will not be broken anymore. The upcoming feature will help view the entire story in one tap rather than tapping multiple times to view the story.

Vewers won't have to keep tapping to go through a lengthy film that they might not genuinely want to see. Additionally, because you now have two choices when it comes to publishing a 60-second video, the distinction between Stories and Reels is somewhat blurred by the possibility to submit lengthier uninterrupted Stories.

Instagram increased the maximum length of Reels from the previous 60 seconds to 90 seconds in June. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, is also experimenting with a new Stories style that conceals overly lengthy postings.

Currently, users may publish 100 stories at once. Users who have received the update must hit a "Show All" button in order to view the remaining stories, even though this number should stay the same despite the change. Otherwise, Instagram jumps to the next person’s Stories. This brings about a significant change in how Instagram Stories works.

Earlier, a Twitter user named Matt Navarra shared a post regarding Instagram working on this feature. He shared a screenshot confirming that Instagram will soon start rolling out the feature. On his Twitter, he wrote, “Instagram confirms videos under 60 seconds in stories will no longer be split into segments.”

