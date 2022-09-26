Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates 9-year-old Indian girl for developing an iOS app

A 9-year-old Indian girl, based in Dubai, has been praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook for developing an iOS app. Dubbed 'Hanas', it is a storytelling app to enable parents to record stories so that their children feel closer to them. It even has some stories pre-recorded in the voice of Hana Muhammad Rafeeq - the creator of the application - who introduces herself as "the youngest Apple iOS developer".

Parents who want to record stories for their children can use the Hanas app. It is a no-cost iOS app. The youngster said she typed approximately 10,000 lines of code when she was eight years old and built the programme. She said that she had been interested in coding since she was 5 years old. She asked Cook to examine the app and stated that she had created the Hanas app from scratch without utilising any pre-made third-party libraries, classes, or scripts.

Responding to the email, Cook reportedly congratulated the girl for many outstanding accomplishments at such a tender age. He also said that if she persists, she will accomplish incredible things in the future.

Hana has a sister named Leena and both are said to be self-taught coders, backed by their parents. Her sister has a website named Lehanas website aimed to teach kids. It goes without saying that Hana wants to work for Apple after going to the US for studies.

Interestingly, Hana gets homeschooled and learns coding from her sister who is 10 years old. Her sister also created a website when she was aged 6. Hana also wishes to attend Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference next year.