    WhatsApp to bring new AI feature to answer your queries: Report

    WhatsApp may assist users by sending messages generated by AI using a secure service from Meta. Although this feature is in development, it already promises to improve support by offering more relevant and helpful responses to support queries in the future.

    WhatsApp to bring new AI feature to answer your queries: Report
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is developing a new feature that would allow it to reply to support inquiries with messages produced by artificial intelligence.

    "We found that WhatsApp has plans to expand the quality of its service by using AI-generated messages to better serve customers in the future,” WABetaInfo stated, citing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.23.8 update that is accessible on the Google Play Store.

    The report claims that the app owned by Meta may help users by delivering AI-generated messages over a secure Meta service. While still under construction, this feature already seems like it will enhance assistance going forward by providing more pertinent and useful answers to support inquiries.

    According to the research, this functionality will assist both WhatsApp users and customer service by enhancing user interactions, reducing response times, and guaranteeing a more effective support experience.

    AI-generated messages might be a useful complement to WhatsApp's customer service, since they could offer more individualised and efficient answers to user questions. In addition, we believe that consumers would receive prompt answers to their inquiries even outside of usual business hours," WABetaInfo stated.

    According to the report, a next app update will include the ability to use AI-generated texts to reply to support inquiries. This functionality is currently under development.

    Relatedly, the instant messaging software is developing a feature that will enable channel owners to add additional administrators. With WhatsApp Channels, you can receive private updates from people and organisations from within the app. Channels is a one-way broadcast mechanism.

    By increasing the channel's efficiency and activity, new administrators may help publish more material by making sure that it is updated on a regular basis. This benefit becomes much more important when the channel's volume or activity increase.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
    Elon Musk plans to make X a 'full fledged' dating site and digital bank by 2024: Report

    Google paid $26.3 billion to be default search engine on browsers, phones in 2021: Report

    PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

    iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; debut in India soon

    Viral post: Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart, but receives this instead

    Imran Khan reunites with Genelia Dsouza in viral photo; is a new film project on the cards?

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and names of moon of each

    Premier League 2023-24: Son leads Tottenham to commanding victory over Crystal Palace, extending their lead

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases first list of 10 candidates

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

