WhatsApp to bring new AI feature to answer your queries: Report

WhatsApp may assist users by sending messages generated by AI using a secure service from Meta. Although this feature is in development, it already promises to improve support by offering more relevant and helpful responses to support queries in the future.

According to the research, this functionality will assist both WhatsApp users and customer service by enhancing user interactions, reducing response times, and guaranteeing a more effective support experience.

AI-generated messages might be a useful complement to WhatsApp's customer service, since they could offer more individualised and efficient answers to user questions. In addition, we believe that consumers would receive prompt answers to their inquiries even outside of usual business hours," WABetaInfo stated.

According to the report, a next app update will include the ability to use AI-generated texts to reply to support inquiries. This functionality is currently under development.

Relatedly, the instant messaging software is developing a feature that will enable channel owners to add additional administrators. With WhatsApp Channels, you can receive private updates from people and organisations from within the app. Channels is a one-way broadcast mechanism.

By increasing the channel's efficiency and activity, new administrators may help publish more material by making sure that it is updated on a regular basis. This benefit becomes much more important when the channel's volume or activity increase.