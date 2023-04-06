WhatsApp reportedly working on new user interface, here’s what you can expect

After bringing several new updates to its platform recently, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a tweaked user interface for the app by implementing a bottom navigation bar.

WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp update tracking website, has reported that the messaging app is currently working on a revamped interface design for its Android version. Numerous users have requested an interface upgrade, and this redesign is in reaction to those requests. A bottom navigation bar will be a part of the new design, bringing uniformity across devices and improving the usability of the programme.

The website noticed the upgrade in the app's test version for the Android 2.23.8.4 update. The updated user interface is still under construction, but it will likely appear in a subsequent upgrade. Users will find it simpler to reach the app's key features, such as chats, calls, groups, and status, directly from the bottom of the screen thanks to the inclusion of the bottom menu bar.

One of the reasons WhatsApp continues working to better the user experience and compete with its competitors like Telegram, Messenger, and Signal is the fact that it is one of the most widely used instant messaging apps. According to recent reports, the messaging application is developing 15 new time frames for communications that vanish. The upgrade, which introduces new lengths varying from a day to a year, was discovered in the iOS beta version.

By simply hitting the camera icon, users will be able to capture and share movies up to 60 seconds in duration. This new feature will be added by the messaging business concurrently. These brief video clips will also be completely encrypted, just like the audio notes. For reasons of protection, it cannot be stored or forwarded, but it appears you can screenshot it if you like. Moreover, WhatsApp has recently launched new features that give group admins more control over group chats.

