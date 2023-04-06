Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp reportedly working on new user interface, here’s what you can expect

    After bringing several new updates to its platform recently, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a tweaked user interface for the app by implementing a bottom navigation bar.

    WhatsApp reportedly working on new user interface here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp update tracking website, has reported that the messaging app is currently working on a revamped interface design for its Android version. Numerous users have requested an interface upgrade, and this redesign is in reaction to those requests. A bottom navigation bar will be a part of the new design, bringing uniformity across devices and improving the usability of the programme.

    The website noticed the upgrade in the app's test version for the Android 2.23.8.4 update. The updated user interface is still under construction, but it will likely appear in a subsequent upgrade. Users will find it simpler to reach the app's key features, such as chats, calls, groups, and status, directly from the bottom of the screen thanks to the inclusion of the bottom menu bar.

    Also Read | Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped

    One of the reasons WhatsApp continues working to better the user experience and compete with its competitors like Telegram, Messenger, and Signal is the fact that it is one of the most widely used instant messaging apps. According to recent reports, the messaging application is developing 15 new time frames for communications that vanish. The upgrade, which introduces new lengths varying from a day to a year, was discovered in the iOS beta version.

    By simply hitting the camera icon, users will be able to capture and share movies up to 60 seconds in duration. This new feature will be added by the messaging business concurrently. These brief video clips will also be completely encrypted, just like the audio notes. For reasons of protection, it cannot be stored or forwarded, but it appears you can screenshot it if you like. Moreover, WhatsApp has recently launched new features that give group admins more control over group chats.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurugram woman becomes victim of online movie review scam loses Rs 76 lakh Here is what happened gcw

    Gurugram woman becomes victim of online movie review scam, loses Rs 76 lakh; Here's what happened

    Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12 key specifications tipped check out gcw

    Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped

    Apple to launch iOS 17 with major design changes soon Is your phone eligible for new software update gcw

    Apple to launch iOS 17 with major design changes soon; Is your phone eligible for new software update?

    We dont want Apple CEO Tim Cook has an advice for parents of tech savvy children gcw

    'We don't want...' Apple CEO Tim Cook has an advice for parents of tech-savvy children

    CONFIRMED Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11 may compete against iQOO Z7 gcw

    CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    Recent Stories

    'Will contribute to PM Modi's vision of nation-building'; Anil Antony joins BJP months after quitting Congress anr

    Anil Antony after joining BJP: 'Congress is cheating the nation'

    Maharashtra Madrasa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train

    Maharashtra: Madrasa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train

    BTS Jimin creates new benchmark by being the number one K-pop soloist on the Billboard charts vma

    BTS Jimin creates new benchmark by being the number one K-pop soloist on the Billboard charts

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle AJR

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle

    More trouble for Vince McMahon? WWE under scrutiny for possible violations in sale to Endeavor-ayh

    More trouble for Vince McMahon? WWE under scrutiny for possible violations in sale to Endeavor

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon