Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped

The Realme Narzo N55 is all set to launch in India on April 12. Realme Narzo N55 smartphone has been confirmed to feature a C-angle design with a flat body, frame, and rear panel. It will be available in the Prime Blue color option and will feature a dual-tone finish on the rear panel.

The Realme Narzo N55 is all set to launch in India on April 12. The company has confirmed the launch date via its official social media channels. The company's Realme Narzo lineup's first N series phone would be this one. The company has so far introduced numerical versions like the Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 50, and others.

According to Realme, its smartphone will have "cutting-edge features and a sleek design," which is something the company has attempted to give with all of the previous Narzo phones. Realme was the first company to introduce an inexpensive phone with features like 30W rapid charging and a potent mid-range processor.

Also Read | CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

The business promises to provide a performance-focused smartphone with a few cutting-edge tech features with the release of the Realme Narzo N55. The power button, which is located on the right edge, will double up as a fingerprint scanner, and the phone is expected to support AI face unlock. The phone is also rumored to feature a 90Hz display, 33W fast charging, a 64MP main camera, and a 16MP front camera.

The main characteristics of Realme's future phone have not yet been made public. According to the company, the Narzo series has "garnered an overwhelming response from users and has grown to a large user base of 12.3 million in India."

According to the reports so far, the Realme Narzo N55 will come equipped with a dual camera system on the rear. It might come in blue and black hue choices. The event will start at 12:00PM on April 12, which is next week.

Also Read | iPhone 14's yellow variant gets Rs 12,000 discount! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

To offer users a taste of what to expect from its most recent Narzo device, Realme is anticipated to announce the key features of its upcoming mid-range smartphone before the debut. The preview is already visible on Amazon, which is where it will be available for purchase.

The newest smartphone from Vivo, the T2, will also be unveiled in the nation on the same day. On April 13, the gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro will also land in India.



Also Read | Apple to open first retail store in Mumbai soon, Check out its FIRST glimpse