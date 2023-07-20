WhatsApp now available for Wear OS smartwatches, Know how to set it up

The new WhatsApp app for Wear OS simply means more features. Until now, watch users on Wear OS could reply to WhatsApp messages as many smartwatches provided a reply option. With the new app, users can send voice messages.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the first WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available on Wear OS. As of right now, Android smartwatches allow you to start new chats, react to messages, and take calls. With the most recent release, WhatsApp beta for Android is at last compatible with Wear OS, an Android operating system created for smartwatches. Users will no longer need to carry their phone around with them in order to stay connected thanks to the voice, emoji, rapid answers, and text options that are available on watches running Wear OS 3.

The Apple Watch does not have a WhatsApp app. The first wristwatch platform with certified support for WhatsApp is Google's. According to sources, WhatsApp will ask you before connecting your account to a Wear OS device. An 8-digit code will show on the watch when you link the smartwatch app to your WhatsApp account, requesting you to enter the code on your mobile.

You may start using WhatsApp on your wristwatch after inputting the code, which will securely sync your chats across all of your devices. Please be aware that while the smartwatch app relies on multi-device functionality, messaging still maintains end-to-end encryption.

Because Samsung is set to debut its newest Galaxy Watch 6 series on July 26, the timing of the rollout is intriguing. The two companies have been working closely together to improve Google's Wear OS for smartwatches. Since the launch of the Pixel Watch, Google has been aggressively enhancing the OS.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced a new function that enables users to initiate talks with strangers by looking up their phone numbers rather than putting them in the address book. Users who download the most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android are eligible to utilise it.

