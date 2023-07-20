Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp now available for Wear OS smartwatches, Know how to set it up

    The new WhatsApp app for Wear OS simply means more features. Until now, watch users on Wear OS could reply to WhatsApp messages as many smartwatches provided a reply option. With the new app, users can send voice messages.

    WhatsApp now available for Wear OS smartwatches Know how to set it up check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the first WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available on Wear OS.  As of right now, Android smartwatches allow you to start new chats, react to messages, and take calls. With the most recent release, WhatsApp beta for Android is at last compatible with Wear OS, an Android operating system created for smartwatches. Users will no longer need to carry their phone around with them in order to stay connected thanks to the voice, emoji, rapid answers, and text options that are available on watches running Wear OS 3.

    The Apple Watch does not have a WhatsApp app. The first wristwatch platform with certified support for WhatsApp is Google's. According to sources, WhatsApp will ask you before connecting your account to a Wear OS device. An 8-digit code will show on the watch when you link the smartwatch app to your WhatsApp account, requesting you to enter the code on your mobile.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    You may start using WhatsApp on your wristwatch after inputting the code, which will securely sync your chats across all of your devices. Please be aware that while the smartwatch app relies on multi-device functionality, messaging still maintains end-to-end encryption.

    Also Read | Samsung teases 'slimmer, thinner' Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of launch

    Because Samsung is set to debut its newest Galaxy Watch 6 series on July 26, the timing of the rollout is intriguing. The two companies have been working closely together to improve Google's Wear OS for smartwatches. Since the launch of the Pixel Watch, Google has been aggressively enhancing the OS.

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced a new function that enables users to initiate talks with strangers by looking up their phone numbers rather than putting them in the address book. Users who download the most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android are eligible to utilise it.

    Also Read | Redmi Watch 3 Active with Bluetooth calling to launch in India on August 1

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Cable chaos no more 7 tips for concealing and clearing wires gcw eai

    Cable chaos no more: 7 tips for concealing and clearing wires

    Instagram rolls out templates for Reels users can choose audio AR effects more gcw

    Instagram rolls out templates for Reels; users can choose audio, AR effects & more

    Oppo Reno 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10 Which is a BETTER smartphone for you gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    Samsung teases slimmer thinner Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of launch gcw

    Samsung teases 'slimmer, thinner' Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of launch

    Redmi Watch 3 Active with Bluetooth calling to launch in India on August 1 check details gcw

    Redmi Watch 3 Active with Bluetooth calling to launch in India on August 1

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu introduces her pet cat with an adorable Instagram post; Know details vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu introduces her pet cat with an adorable Instagram post; Know details

    Ooty to Wayanad-7 weekend getaways from Kerala RBA EAI

    Ooty to Wayanad-7 weekend getaways from Kerala

    Delhi domestic help 'abuse' case: Woman pilot sent to judicial custody; check details AJR

    Delhi domestic help 'abuse' case: Woman pilot sent to judicial custody; check details

    cricket IND vs WI 2023: Rahul Dravid's ultimate raise for Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th international match osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Rahul Dravid's ultimate raise for Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th international match

    Indian Railways now offers meals for as low as Rs 20, water for Rs 3

    Indian Railways now offers meals for as low as Rs 20, water for Rs 3

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon