Oppo Reno 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

Oppo Reno 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10: Both these smartphones have been recently launched and bring high-end specifications to the table. Here is a comparison of two of their latest offerings.

Display

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screens on the OPPO Reno10 and the OPPO Reno10 Pro Global have a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. This indicates that both smartphones have a large, colourful display for an engaging viewing experience. Their AMOLED panels provide exceptional viewing angles, vivid colours, and dark blacks. The enormous screen size creates an immersive viewing experience, whether you're watching a movie, playing a game, or just surfing the web, and the Full HD+ quality guarantees that everything, from text to images, looks clear and precise.

Design

Both the OPPO Reno10 and the OPPO Reno10 Pro sport a stylish and contemporary appearance that befits their high-end status. Both phones offer a luxury feel, however those who prefer a more streamlined handset might choose the Reno10 Pro's thinner design. They are pleasant to handle even for lengthy periods of time thanks to their slender profiles, and their weight gives them a quality, substantial feel. Both phones have great build quality, with a strong frame and a resilient back that can endure the rigours of regular usage.

Camera

The OPPO Reno10 has a triple camera configuration with 64 + 32 + 8 MP sensors on the back and a 32 MP front camera. The OPPO Reno10 Pro Global has a single 32 MP front camera and a triple back camera configuration with 50 + 32 + 8 MP sensors. The Reno10 Pro Global's camera configuration guarantees outstanding detail in photographs owing to its high-quality sensors, despite the Reno10's larger megapixel count appearing to be more impressive.

Both the Reno10 and the Reno10 Pro Global have fantastic camera setups that can produce beautiful pictures in a range of lighting situations. The three back cameras provide a variety of shooting possibilities, from wide-angle photographs to in-depth close-ups, and the premium sensors guarantee consistently crisp and detailed images.

Software

The Mediatek Dimensity 7050 CPU, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.6 GHz, powers the OPPO Reno10. It has 8 GB of RAM and offers storage choices of 128 GB or 256 GB. On the other hand, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.4 GHz, powers the OPPO Reno10 Pro Global. It has 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

Both devices use Android 13 and the ColorOS user interface from OPPO. A variety of extra features and personalization choices are available with ColorOS, a customised version of Android. With a host of practical features including a dedicated gaming mode, a one-handed mode, and a variety of gesture controls, it has a modern and simple UI that is simple to use.

Battery

A 5000 mAh battery powers the OPPO Reno10, which also supports 67W rapid charging. On the other hand, the 4600 mAh battery of the OPPO Reno10 Pro Global is significantly smaller but allows rapid charging at 80W.

