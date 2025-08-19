Image Credit : CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

While the robots are the stars on the field, humans are still very much in control behind the scenes. Most of the humanoid competitors are either semi-autonomous or remotely guided. They rely on a combination of pre-programmed instructions, real-time AI decision-making, and human oversight. Engineers and researchers use laptops, controllers, and wireless systems to monitor performance, send commands, and make quick adjustments during the competitions. Some tasks, like football and boxing, require robots to interpret their environment and respond independently, but when they falter, or fall. it’s often a human team that helps reset or recalibrate them.