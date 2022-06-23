Want to WhatsApp someone without saving their number? Here's how to do it

When consumers wish to communicate someone without having to store their contact on their cell phone, they may be perplexed because doing so appears to be difficult. Fortunately, users can chat with someone without saving their phone number by using WhatsApp's click to chat feature via an internet browser.

WhatsApp is one of the world's most popular messaging platforms. The software may be used to connect with individuals all around the world. WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India, making it the most popular messaging service. WhatsApp is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, and it can also be accessed via WhatsApp online on PCs and laptops.

When consumers wish to communicate someone without having to store their contact on their cell phone, they may be perplexed because doing so appears to be difficult. Fortunately, users can chat with someone without saving their phone number by using WhatsApp's click to chat feature via an internet browser. The feature employs wa.me shortcut links to allow you to initiate a conversation with any active WhatsApp user.

Here's how to start a WhatsApp chat without keeping your phone number.

1. Launch your device's browser.

2. Navigate to https://wa.me/phonenumber.

It is critical to remember that you must provide the registered WhatsApp mobile number with which you wish to speak in the phone number box in the following format: https://wa.me/919734652818. The country code must also be included.

3. Following your visit to the page, you will be transferred to a website with a green message button.

4. Press the button to begin speaking with the phone number you entered.

These procedures may be used to message a registered WhatsApp number on both Android and iOS devices without saving the contact in your list.

This comes at a time when the Meta-owned instant chat service is already regularly releasing new features. The firm recently introduced new privacy options that let users to conceal their profile photo from certain contacts. Previously, WhatsApp has finally included the option to transfer your chats and data from Android to iOS.