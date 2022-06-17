WhatsApp's latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call

An indication at the bottom of the group call is one of the characteristics. It notifies all participants when a new person has entered the group call. Users who have installed the most recent version of the app will have access to these features.

WhatsApp will be introducing new group call capabilities. Users will be able to mute or message particular participants on a group call using the new group call settings. According to WABetaInfo, these will be accessible on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

Will Cathcart, WhatsApp's CEO, also gave information on the latest upgrades for group calls on his official Twitter account. He said on Twitter, "Some new group call capabilities on @WhatsApp: You may now mute or message particular persons on a call (excellent for when someone forgets to mute themselves! ), and we've introduced a handy indicator to assist you recognise when additional people join large calls."

"You may instantly message or mute any participant on a group conversation," stated WABetaInfo. "In particular, the option to silence specific persons on a call is quite beneficial when someone forgets to mute themselves. Note that the ability to mute is not restricted to the person who established the call: anybody can mute," it added.

The Meta-owned messaging app is also providing beta users with a new feature that allows them to filter their unread messages using a filter button. In January, a similar function was made available for commercial accounts. After installing the newest TestFlight version, the messaging app introduced the new filter button.

