Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp's latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call

    An indication at the bottom of the group call is one of the characteristics. It notifies all participants when a new person has entered the group call. Users who have installed the most recent version of the app will have access to these features.

    WhatsApp latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    WhatsApp will be introducing new group call capabilities. Users will be able to mute or message particular participants on a group call using the new group call settings. According to WABetaInfo, these will be accessible on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

    Will Cathcart, WhatsApp's CEO, also gave information on the latest upgrades for group calls on his official Twitter account. He said on Twitter, "Some new group call capabilities on @WhatsApp: You may now mute or message particular persons on a call (excellent for when someone forgets to mute themselves! ), and we've introduced a handy indicator to assist you recognise when additional people join large calls."

    Also Read: 5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

    Also Read | WhatsApp testing feature to support DND on iOS, location stickers for Android

    An indication at the bottom of the group call is one of the characteristics. It notifies all participants when a new person has entered the group call. Users who have installed the most recent version of the app will have access to these features.

    "You may instantly message or mute any participant on a group conversation," stated WABetaInfo. "In particular, the option to silence specific persons on a call is quite beneficial when someone forgets to mute themselves. Note that the ability to mute is not restricted to the person who established the call: anybody can mute," it added.

    The Meta-owned messaging app is also providing beta users with a new feature that allows them to filter their unread messages using a filter button. In January, a similar function was made available for commercial accounts. After installing the newest TestFlight version, the messaging app introduced the new filter button.

    Also Read | WhatsApp's new feature enables users to create a group with up to 512 members

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta makes antitrust commitments on online advertising - adt

    Meta makes antitrust commitments on online advertising

    Can HIV AIDS be cured Preliminary results of vaccine say yes gcw

    Can HIV-AIDS be cured? Preliminary results of vaccine say yes

    Nothing Phone 1 design officially revealed Flat edged design dual camera and more gcw

    Flat-edged design, dual camera and more: Nothing Phone (1) design officially revealed

    Xiaomi announces new battery replacement for old phones price starting from Rs 499 details here gcw

    Xiaomi announces new battery replacement for old phones, price starting from Rs 499

    WhatsApp now lets you transfer chat from Android to iPhone Here s how you can do it gcw

    WhatsApp now lets you transfer chat from Android to iPhone; Here's how you can do it

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin safe for children aged 2-18, suggests Lancet Journal - adt

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin safe for children aged 2-18, suggests Lancet Journal

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2020-21: Cheteshwar Pujara all-praise for Nathan Lyon for making life tough Down Under-ayh

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: Pujara all-praise for Lyon for making life tough Down Under

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch RBA

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 declared 96 94 per cent pass percentage how to check other details gcw

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 declared; 96.94% pass; link to be activated soon

    Virata Parvam Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's film gets LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's film gets LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent site

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon