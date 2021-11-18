Want to fix your iPhone? Apple announces new self-service repair program

Apple has unveiled the 'Self Service Repair' initiative, letting consumers do their repairs using a new online shop dedicated to parts and tools. Self Service Repair will be accessible first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines and shortly be followed by Mac computers equipped with M1 CPUs. It will be available in the United States early next year and extend to new nations during 2022. "Increasing access to Apple authentic parts provides our customers with even more options if a repair is required," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operations officer, in a statement.

Customers will be joining over 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers in having access to these components, tools, and instructions.

The program's initial phase will concentrate on the most regularly repaired modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. Later next year, further repair capabilities will be accessible. It is critical that a client-first consult the Repair Manual to verify that they can safely repair. The consumer will next use the Apple Self Service Repair online shop to order Apple authentic parts and tools. Customers who return their old components for recycling after the repair will earn a credit against their purchase. The new store will provide over 200 distinct components and equipment, allowing users to execute the most frequent iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 repairs.

Meanwhile, an original Apple computer hand-built 45 years ago by visionaries Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak sold for $400,000 at auction. The functional Apple-1, the great-great-grandfather of today's exquisite chrome-and-glass MacBooks, was expected to fetch up to $600,000 at auction in California (approximately Rs 4.44 crores).