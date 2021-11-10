  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's first computer hand-built by Jobs, Wozniak sells for $400,000 in auction

    The computer's case is made of koa wood, a highly patinated wood native to Hawaii, which adds to its rarity. Jobs and Wozniak primarily marketed Apple-1s as spare components. 
     

    Apple first computer hand-built by Jobs Wozniak sells for $400000 in auction gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Nov 10, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An original Apple computer hand-built 45 years ago by innovators Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak sold for $400,000 at auction in the United States. When the working Apple-1, the great-great-grandfather of today's elegant chrome-and-glass MacBooks, went under the hammer in California, it was projected to earn up to $600,000 (approximately Rs 4.44 crores). The "Chaffey College" Apple-1 was one of only 200 manufactured by Jobs and Wozniak. It was manufactured at the start of the company's journey from garage start-up to $2 trillion.

    The computer's case is made of koa wood, a highly patinated wood native to Hawaii, which adds to its rarity. Jobs and Wozniak primarily marketed Apple-1s as spare components. 

    Also Read | Here's how Apple is gaining smartphone customers during chip shortage

    According to John Moran Auctioneers, the equipment offered alongside a 1986 Panasonic video monitor has only had two owners.The auction website stated that an electronics professor earlier obtained the computer at Chaffey College in California, who later sold it to his student in 1977.  The student, who has not been recognised, paid only $650 for it at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. While the $400,000 price offers a good return on investment for that former student, it falls well short of the all-time high for such a gadget.

    Bonhams sold a working Apple-1 that first appeared on the market in 2014 for more over $900,000. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Apple rocketed to success but faltered when Jobs and Wozniak left. In the late 1990s, tJobs was reinstated as CEO. Before his death in 2011, he supervised the introduction of the iPod and, subsequently, the game-changing iPhone.

    Also Read | Did Microsoft Corp unseated Apple Inc as the world's most valuable company? Details inside

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content gcw

    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content, stories?

    Video Icon
    Trading app Robinhood hacked over 7 million customers data exposed gcw

    Trading app Robinhood hacked, over 7 million customers' data exposed

    Video Icon
    NASA SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight-dnm

    NASA’s SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight

    Video Icon
    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Video Icon
    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block? drb

    Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block?

    Video Icon
    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall-dnm

    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall

    Video Icon
    Chhath Puja 2021: Hrithik Roshan shares greetings with fans RCB

    Chhath Puja 2021: Hrithik Roshan shares greetings with fans

    Video Icon
    Afghanistan Security Dialogue: Afghan developments impact region, not just neighbours, says India-dnm

    Afghanistan Security Dialogue: Afghan developments impact region, not just neighbours, says India

    Video Icon
    Kylie Jenner gets trolled for her Nude Bloody Picture RCB

    (PHOTO) Kylie Jenner gets trolled for her 'Nude', ‘Bloody Picture’; check out netizens reaction

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon