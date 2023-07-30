Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to earn money through Elon Musk's 'X'? Check criteria, payout process and more

    X, previously known as Twitter, has launched a new program to help creators earn money through ad revenue, with eligibility requiring at least 15 million impressions and 500 followers for X Blue subscribers worldwide.been disclosed in the support document.

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Elon Musk's company, X, formerly known as Twitter, has launched a new program to help creators earn money through ads revenue. This opportunity is open to Twitter and X Blue subscribers worldwide, including India. A creator must have at least 500 followers, an X Blue membership, and 15 million post impressions over the previous three months in order to qualify.

    All qualified X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers will experience the process as easily as possible. If your profits reach $50 after you join the programme and satisfy the requirements, you will be eligible for rewards. The support page does not, however, specify the precise process X utilises to determine the payment value.
     

    For creators who fulfill the requirements and set up their payout details, payments will begin from the week of July 31. As long as they satisfy the requirements and sign up for the programme, any qualified X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers may take part in the simple procedure.

    Creator Subscriptions and Ads Revenue Sharing can both be set up individually by creators. They need a Stripe account for payments in order to access their profits. To stay in the programme, you must abide by the Ads Revenue Share Terms, which also include the X Rules and Creator Monetization Standards.

    You should be aware that X has the right to change or end the programme at any moment, potentially for administrative, financial, or legal considerations. It is noteworthy that Twitter recently introduced a comparable programme for authors to share advertising income and paid some of them. Now that X Blue has been released, more content producers have the opportunity to monetize their work and profit from their labour of love.

